Topgolf and Culinary Tee Off Partner to Host Fundraising Event at New Topgolf Augusta Venue

Veteran Golfers Association | Jack Glasure | Augusta, GA, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Culinary Tee Off™ announced it will partner with Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment community to host “Tuesday for the Troops” benefiting the Veteran Golfers Association (VGA). The event will take place at the new Topgolf Augusta venue April 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The event will feature celebrated chef Todd English and include ESPN anchor, Sage Steele and friends. Attending patrons can enjoy an evening of top shelf beverages, gourmet food and wine, live music and plenty of golf.Hosted at the new Topgolf Augusta venue, guests of the event can enjoy the new open-concept venue featuring a variety of entertainment options both on the tee-line and in the distinct backyard-style outdoor area. A highlight of the festivities includes tastings of elite wines presented by well-known public figures, such as NFL legend Charles Woodson with Intercept Wines and LPGA superstar Cristie Kerr with Kerr Cellars.“Augustans have a history of coming out to support the military as these citizens host Fort Gordon, home to the United States Army Signal Corps,” says Joshua Peyton, President and CEO of the VGA. “We’re very appreciative of this opportunity, and proud of our association with partners like Topgolf and Culinary Tee Off that enable the VGA to provide golf programs to thousands of VGA members nationwide.”Each year, the Veteran Golfers Association invites sixteen flight champions from their National Championship to Augusta to participate in Tuesday for the Troops during Masters week. These military heroes earn a three-day golf experience that includes tickets to the Monday practice round at The Masters, a Tuesday for the Troops golf tournament at Fort Gordon, and attendance at the Topgolf Augusta Culinary Tee Off event. Information about tickets, tables and more is available by visiting Tuesday for the Troops - Culinary Tee Off LaneOne website . For Sponsorship Inquiries, please email Chrissy@thedelislegroup.com About Veteran Golfers AssociationThe Veteran Golfers Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Veterans and their family members through the sportsmanship and camaraderie of golf. To accomplish this mission, the VGA hosts 350 golf tournaments annually for more than 7,000 VGA members nationwide, culminating in a VGA National Championship. Visit https://www.vgagolf.org/ About Topgolf Entertainment GroupTopgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good. To learn more visit https://topgolf.com/us/ About Culinary Tee Off™The Culinary Tee Off™ is a subsidiary of the Culinary Kickoff™ series - an annual social-fundraising event - with this year’s special event benefitting the Veteran Golfers Association. The exclusive dining experience gathers legendary chefs, elite wineries and celebrities to help raise funds and awareness in enriching the lives of Veterans and their family members through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf. To learn more visit www.thedelislegroup.com About LaneOneLaneOne is a joint venture between The Azoff Company and Live Nation Entertainment created to reimagine the sales, distribution, and services for the premium experience category of the live event business. Through unique partnerships and proprietary technology, LaneOne combines access to great seats at the best shows with a suite of premium services. LaneOne has worked with artists spanning genres including the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Jovi, Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez, Jonas Brothers, Travis Scott, John Mayer, and many more. Each LaneOne ticket comes with unparalleled access to great seats, transportation, a preferred entrance, hospitality, dedicated LaneOne ambassador support, and more benefits, all accessible through the LaneOne mobile app. Learn more at www.LaneOne.com Press Contacts:Culinary Tee Off™| Chrissy Delisle | Chrissy@thedelislegroup.com | (415) 730-1728Veteran Golfers Association | Jack Glasure | jglasure@fwv-us.com | (813) 415-4454