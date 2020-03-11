Press Releases OrthoNeuro Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from OrthoNeuro: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: OrthoNeuro Spine Division Recognized at 2020 Arthritis Foundation Crystal Ball Gala





“It’s been our pleasure to partner with the Arthritis Foundation and ongoing research education in patient care initiatives,” said Dr. Sybert. “Clearly, we would like to thank this evening and acknowledge the Arthritis Foundation for their tireless work to improve the lives of nearly a half a million people diagnosed with arthritis in Central Ohio.”



OrthoNeuro’s spine surgeons work tirelessly treating patients with crippling spine arthritis. With over 100 years of combined experience, our board-certified surgeons specialize in all areas of spine surgery, including complex adult deformity, degenerative conditions, and minimally invasive outpatient techniques.



The Crystal Ball is a formal dinner gala held each year to honor leaders in the arthritis community. The event included dinner, an extensive silent auction, and live music. Over 250 people from the medical and corporate community attended this wonderful evening benefiting the Arthritis Foundation.



The event proceeds support the Arthritis Foundation’s programs, services, and research improving the lives of over 480,000 people of all ages with arthritis in Central Ohio who suffer from more than 100 different type of arthritis.



Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Arthritis Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. www.Arthritis.org.



OrthoNeuro

OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, physical medicine & rehabilitation. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations throughout greater Columbus, including our newest office in Grove City. To schedule an appointment, please contact OrthoNeuro at 614-890-6555 or visit the OrthoNeuro website at Columbus, OH, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Central Ohio Arthritis Foundation recognized the OrthoNeuro Spine Division as its recipient of the 2020 Norman O. Rothermich, Pioneer in Medicine Award. OrthoNeuro Drs. Paul Eichenseer, David Kim, Daryl Sybert, Larry Todd, Jr., Donald Rohl, Mark White, and Ying Chen were honored at last Saturday’s 44th Annual Crystal Ball Gala.“It’s been our pleasure to partner with the Arthritis Foundation and ongoing research education in patient care initiatives,” said Dr. Sybert. “Clearly, we would like to thank this evening and acknowledge the Arthritis Foundation for their tireless work to improve the lives of nearly a half a million people diagnosed with arthritis in Central Ohio.”OrthoNeuro’s spine surgeons work tirelessly treating patients with crippling spine arthritis. With over 100 years of combined experience, our board-certified surgeons specialize in all areas of spine surgery, including complex adult deformity, degenerative conditions, and minimally invasive outpatient techniques.The Crystal Ball is a formal dinner gala held each year to honor leaders in the arthritis community. The event included dinner, an extensive silent auction, and live music. Over 250 people from the medical and corporate community attended this wonderful evening benefiting the Arthritis Foundation.The event proceeds support the Arthritis Foundation’s programs, services, and research improving the lives of over 480,000 people of all ages with arthritis in Central Ohio who suffer from more than 100 different type of arthritis.Arthritis FoundationThe Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Arthritis Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. www.Arthritis.org.OrthoNeuroOrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, physical medicine & rehabilitation. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations throughout greater Columbus, including our newest office in Grove City. To schedule an appointment, please contact OrthoNeuro at 614-890-6555 or visit the OrthoNeuro website at www.orthoneuro.com Contact Information OrthoNeuro

Heather Benjamin

614-839-2142



www.orthoneuro.com

Director, Marketing and Communications



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from OrthoNeuro