West Cobb Kids, a Valued Ministry at West Cobb Church, is Excited to Announce the Grand Opening of Basecamp, a New Kids’ Area, on April 11-12

West Cobb Kids is excited to announce the grand opening of Basecamp, a new kids’ area, on April 11-12. In conjunction with Easter Weekend, they will also have four Easter services for the community with free Easter Egg Hunts for kids.





Basecamp is a newly renovated space, designed for first through fifth graders. The outdoor theme, involving both camping and hiking elements, is complete with an indoor slide, next level interactive gaming systems, and 12x14 ft. tents for each Sunday morning small group. WCC’s new Kids Worship environment called Basecamp Map and Supply Co. will come alive April 11-12 with lighting, multiple screens, and seating for 100+ kids.



WCC’s Family Pastor Todd Graham says, “West Cobb Church has a heart for the community, families, and the next generation. We are thrilled to launch this space to create an immersive experience that helps kids live out a better store with God’s purpose in mind.”



The grand opening of the kids’ space coincides with Easter Weekend at West Cobb Church, and the community is invited. They will be hosting four identical services on Saturday, April 11 at 6pm then Sunday, April 12 at 8am, 9:30pm, and 11am.



During these services, adults will engage in a practical message from Pastor Stan Coleman and contemporary worship. Kids will take part in one of several Easter Egg Hunts with over 4,000 eggs including bonus prize eggs with cash and gift cards. Bring an Easter basket to fill with eggs and get ready for some fun.



