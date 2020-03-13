PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
West Cobb Church

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from West Cobb Church: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

West Cobb Kids, a Valued Ministry at West Cobb Church, is Excited to Announce the Grand Opening of Basecamp, a New Kids’ Area, on April 11-12


West Cobb Kids is excited to announce the grand opening of Basecamp, a new kids’ area, on April 11-12. In conjunction with Easter Weekend, they will also have four Easter services for the community with free Easter Egg Hunts for kids.

West Cobb Kids, a Valued Ministry at West Cobb Church, is Excited to Announce the Grand Opening of Basecamp, a New Kids’ Area, on April 11-12
Marietta, GA, March 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- West Cobb Kids, a valued ministry at West Cobb Church, is excited to announce the grand opening of Basecamp, a new kids’ area, on April 11-12.

Basecamp is a newly renovated space, designed for first through fifth graders. The outdoor theme, involving both camping and hiking elements, is complete with an indoor slide, next level interactive gaming systems, and 12x14 ft. tents for each Sunday morning small group. WCC’s new Kids Worship environment called Basecamp Map and Supply Co. will come alive April 11-12 with lighting, multiple screens, and seating for 100+ kids.

WCC’s Family Pastor Todd Graham says, “West Cobb Church has a heart for the community, families, and the next generation. We are thrilled to launch this space to create an immersive experience that helps kids live out a better store with God’s purpose in mind.”

The grand opening of the kids’ space coincides with Easter Weekend at West Cobb Church, and the community is invited. They will be hosting four identical services on Saturday, April 11 at 6pm then Sunday, April 12 at 8am, 9:30pm, and 11am.

During these services, adults will engage in a practical message from Pastor Stan Coleman and contemporary worship. Kids will take part in one of several Easter Egg Hunts with over 4,000 eggs including bonus prize eggs with cash and gift cards. Bring an Easter basket to fill with eggs and get ready for some fun.

For more information, visit westcobbchurch.com/Easter.
Contact Information
West Cobb Church
Joy Drake
770-422-8822
Contact
www.westcobbchurch.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from West Cobb Church
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help