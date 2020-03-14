The Pink Ladies "Relay For Life" Team to Hold Cancer Research Fundraiser on April 5

Press Releases Team Pink Ladies - Relay For Life, Lake... Press Release Share Blog

Event to Feature Fun, Food, Drinks & Fundraising for a Good Cause at The Spot in Clearlake, Calif. between 12 - 5 p.m.





Activities for the fundraiser include a photo booth from Annnd...Action! Photo Booth in Granada Hills, Calif.; live music from a talented local artist, Christopher Grant; a silent auction which begins March 15 online and will be accepting bids until 4 p.m. on the day of the event, plus a prize raffle. Auction items and prizes have been graciously donated from multiple local merchants and companies, including the Tatonka Land Mini Golf, Elegant Touch Salon, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Subway®, Hidden Valley Lake Golf & Country Club, The Baere Family and Grocery Outlet - Clear Lake, Bonnie Sears, Walmart Inc., Safeway, and day-trip excursions offered by Mendocino County’s Historic Skunk Railroad and Craig Comen’s Kayak Mendocino.



“The generous donations from all of these companies... it’s just overwhelming,” said Theresa Holaway, Co-Captain of the Pink Ladies. “We know that they have a lot of causes they can select from and today they choose us. It’s super. We are very grateful.”



The Pink Ladies team took its name from that endearing group of independent girls featured in the film, Grease. Members are feisty and strong, but Grease isn’t the word here – it’s Cancer. And their focus is on fighting it. Holaway joined in 2015 and fully immersed herself in the cause. She began determined to walk with her family and friends afflicted by cancer, but the Relay took on more personal meaning that year when she learned she would be fighting her own cancer battle. April 2020 holds a special place for her as it will be almost five years to the day of her life-saving surgery and a time where she can finally, confidently say that she’s "clear" and stop taking medications.



Despite difficulties breathing with COPD, emphysema and a lifelong struggle with asthma, Theresa still walks because the cause is so important for her. And while her walking pace may have slowed due to physical setbacks, she remains a relentless fundraiser, one area that hasn't slowed down a bit. Holaway has been a top contributor to the team for several years and along with Co-Captain Cindy Cespedes, wanted to go bigger in 2020.



“This year, we just wanted to see if we could really max out our goal!” said Cespedes. “We talked about doing a fundraiser before the actual Relay and thought that would be a good thing for awareness and, of course, donations.”



The Spot restaurant was the first place the Pink Ladies considered because it’s a fun family environment with a good vibe. They also figured The Spot’s Manager and a friend, Jake Steffenson, would be receptive to their idea. He was.



“When approached by the Pink Ladies about their event, I was immediately on board since it's such a worthy cause," said Steffenson. "I also knew when I talked it over with The Spot owner, Glenn Peterson, he would agree. We both know how important the fight against cancer is."



For those unable to make the April 5 event but still wish to contribute to the Pink Ladies' efforts for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, donations can be made directly at The Pink Ladies’ Relay Page online at: http://bit.ly/R4L_PinkLadiesTeam_ClearLakeCA



The Silent Auction is open now and will run through April 5, 2020, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time, when winners will be announced. Please visit the Pink Ladies 32Auctions page at: http://bit.ly/PinkSilentAuction to place your bids.



Late Breaking: The Pink Ladies have been actively monitoring the situation with Covid-19 and in the best interests of the community will follow any WHO or CDC recommendations pertaining to public gatherings. Should the event become canceled in the coming days or weeks, it will be rescheduled at a later date.



