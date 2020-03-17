PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Animal Trust Planning

Global Coronavirus Confirmed Cases Are on the Rise; Learn How Animal Trust Planning is Ensuring Your Animals' Uninterrupted Care


Most Americans are uncertain of their future. A majority of our businesses are at risk, along with our health. Unfortunately, the coronavirus has had the worst affect on our elderly community. Over 95% of Americans between the ages of 65-85 years old don't have written instructions on funds to be allocated to a pet guardian if they are unable to care for their animals. Animal Trust Planning has created a quick and easy solution for pet owners to fill out a short form to create a legal agreement.

Newport Beach, CA, March 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Global coronavirus confirmed cases are on the rise but what is going to happen to our animals?

Mortality is never a hot topic. But for those of us with pets, it’s a topic we have to address. When a pet owner passes away without specifying what should happen to their animal, they are leaving it up to friends and family to decide the best course of action. Many animals will be placed in shelters as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic we all are facing.

Now with this Coronavirus National state of Emergency, Los Angeles County has decided to close down all 7 shelters, now more than ever we need solutions.

If you fall into the at risk age of 65 years or older, the time is now to be a responsible pet owner. The answer to ensure your animal's uninterrupted care after you are unable to care for them is to visit the Animal Trust Planning website to set up an Animal Trust. An Animal Trust is designed to make sure it is your decision where your animal is placed and to allocate predetermined funds to be used for the care of your animal. The Animal Trust will put a Pet Guardian in charge of managing the trust according to your wants and wishes, as outlined in a set of written instructions.

As Americans we need to stand together and inform each other of different ways we can protect the ones we love. Animal Trust Planning is the best solution for protecting our animals so they are cared for and not euthanized.
