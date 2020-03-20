Game Based Course Reduces Freshman Drop-Out Potential in a Ball State University Study

Press Releases E.I. Games LLC Press Release Share Blog

A new study at Ball State University reveals how an online game can help first-year students stay enrolled and achieve their academic goals.





Success followed, with the creation of Phoenix, the Student Success Game, itself a gold award winner from the Serious Play Association and scheduled to be launched at Mississippi State University this fall. The initiative rests on two key ambitions, first, the game can meaningfully acculturate first year students to college life before embarking in their first year, and second, can increase student likelihood to seek advisory and counseling services



The simulation design places the student in the role of Provost of a university facing serious drop out issues. In the course of the game, the player faces a number of common situations freshman face and are asked do make an empathetic choice of how help the student in each of these circumstances All of these are drawn research on the various life changes students face in their first year and their attendant emotional challenges, a number of which trigger the potential decision to leave college.



In a qualitative study designed and administered to students at Ball State University, including those self- identified as “at risk” the results were highly encouraging:



Of the 33% of students who considered leaving during their first semester:



100% will be returning for their second semester at college

85% believed the game could help other first year students having difficulty

83% stated that the game helped students to understand what to expect



Kevin Allen, CEO of E Games observed, “While qualitative in nature, the results are far too important to overlook, and we feel confident that this new tool can make a profound difference in any effort to retain first year students.”



For a copy of the Ball State University white paper, contact jane@eigames.com



