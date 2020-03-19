Press Releases Tulix Systems Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Tulix Systems: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Tulix to Offer Complementary CDN Services to K-12 Schools During CONVID-19 Crisis





The on-going situation with COVID-19 is requiring schools to rapidly deploy online classes in order to meet social distancing and education requirements. Online education technologically is an often complicated workflow, with multiple technology pieces and a high user experience threshold. Tulix believes that the quickest and most efficient way to support schools is to help them with CDN (Content Distribution Network) technology and consultation on streaming workflows.



“We will provide complimentary CDN and streaming services that allows schools to offer their existing online class platforms with peace of mind. I believe that this step will help make online education easier for schools from both a technical and financial perspective," said Tulix EVP Dr. Nino Doijashvili, who is managing the project.



Schools that are in need of help or support in facilitating online classes during this time are encouraged to contact Tulix at info@tulix.com or 404 584-5035 (x 2150).



About Tulix



Tulix is a streaming technology incubator that supports innovators, investors, and enterprises by providing guidance and resources on; strategy, infrastructure, technology, and business models across the whole streaming eco-system. Tulix provides complete 360° managed streaming solutions from its data centers in the United States and Europe. The company operates its own streaming-optimized CDN. www.tulix.com Atlanta, GA, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tulix Systems Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia) have announced today that they will be offering complementary live streaming and CDN services to K-12 schools to assist with online learning during the likely school shutdown in the coming weeks. The initiative will be available to schools nationally.The on-going situation with COVID-19 is requiring schools to rapidly deploy online classes in order to meet social distancing and education requirements. Online education technologically is an often complicated workflow, with multiple technology pieces and a high user experience threshold. Tulix believes that the quickest and most efficient way to support schools is to help them with CDN (Content Distribution Network) technology and consultation on streaming workflows.“We will provide complimentary CDN and streaming services that allows schools to offer their existing online class platforms with peace of mind. I believe that this step will help make online education easier for schools from both a technical and financial perspective," said Tulix EVP Dr. Nino Doijashvili, who is managing the project.Schools that are in need of help or support in facilitating online classes during this time are encouraged to contact Tulix at info@tulix.com or 404 584-5035 (x 2150).About TulixTulix is a streaming technology incubator that supports innovators, investors, and enterprises by providing guidance and resources on; strategy, infrastructure, technology, and business models across the whole streaming eco-system. Tulix provides complete 360° managed streaming solutions from its data centers in the United States and Europe. The company operates its own streaming-optimized CDN. www.tulix.com Contact Information Tulix Systems

Dr. Nino Doijashvili

+1-404-936-5656



www.tulix.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tulix Systems