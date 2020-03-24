Winmore Launches "Win from Home" to Extend Its Collaboration Software to Virtual Bid Desks and Home Offices During COVID-19

Press Releases Winmore Press Release Share Blog

San Francisco, CA, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Supporting logistics service providers' work-from-home policies, Winmore , the cloud-based bid and tender collaboration software leader for the logistics industry, today launched its "Work from Home, Win from Home" campaign.With a long history of integrating and aligning bid desk offices globally, Winmore introduces new product functionality and a promotional offer to freight brokers, forwarders and carriers that are deploying work-from-home policies as a safeguard against the coronavirus crisis.To power "virtual bid desks" around the world or around the city, the new capabilities include integrated Zoom web conferencing and best-in-class workflows to give commercial leaders visibility, accountability and peace of mind, as they manage hundreds of workers in home offices."As COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains around the globe, we are pleased to offer logistics companies a way to continue their day-to-day operations while their teams work from home. Bringing our collective talents together during this pandemic will help keep the logistics and supply chain community thriving," said Pete Cittadini, CEO of Winmore. "Whether it be delivering food, supplying to hospitals or providing essential services, logistics doesn't stop. Just because RFP teams are working from home doesn't mean contracted revenue - the bedrock of businesses - should slow down."New and updated features supporting "Work from Home, Win from Home" include:Winmore Conversations: A "digital watercooler" for the virtual office, this feature captures those important ad hoc discussions for all to see. Teams use it to post comments, ask questions and provide updates on work as RFPs and bids are being processed.Bid Repository: Centralized, searchable storage for bids and shipper documents in one location. Anyone can instantly access bid documents from wherever they are, even past submissions.Winmore Workflows: A structured set of stages based on industry best practices. Winmore automatically assigns and tracks tasks across commercial operations so everyone knows what's expected of them and leaders can gain peace of mind.Embedded Video Conferencing: Integrated Zoom web conference capabilities allow teams to virtually meet in real time from anywhere, without leaving the Winmore application.Shipping Relationships Ledger: A detailed historic log of customer profiles, questions, offers and pricing to keep everyone up-to-date on the current status of shipper partnerships.Aside from adding new functionality, the company also announced that its award-winning software will be available for purchase from its website, accompanied by a "click-through" software licensing agreement designed to accelerate time-to-value and streamline the procurement process. "Logistics companies cannot afford to lose a day in growing their contracted revenue through this period of unprecedented uncertainty," explained Chief Marketing Officer John Golob. "By making our software available through our website, we can bring brokers, carriers and forwarders live within hours to ensure that nothing comes between them and their contracted revenue, not even COVID-19."About Winmore Winmore offers cloud-based bid and tender collaboration software to logistics service providers. Global 3PL leaders and up-and-coming freight brokers use Winmore to lock in contracted revenue by streamlining and accelerating their RFP, bid and tender processes. Its flagship software, Winmore 360°, addresses every stage of the transportation RFP lifecycle from bid qualification, analysis, sourcing, negotiation and audit, while enabling LSPs to respond to 60% more bids, accelerate time-to-respond by 20%, and increase overall win rates by 25%. Winmore was recently recognized by FreightWaves as a FreightTech 100 Innovator, an award reserved for the most innovative software solutions in the transportation industry.

