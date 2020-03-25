Press Releases CloudWave Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CloudWave: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: CloudWave Offering Edge Cloud Solution for Healthcare

CloudWave’s OpSus Edge is a self-contained IT platform designed to meet the on-premise compute and storage needs of the healthcare community while offering the security, compliance, and availability profile of a managed cloud service.





Ideal for healthcare workloads with low latency or strict governance requirements, OpSus Edge delivers full daily management of the entire technology stack, including compute provisioning, patching, storage backup, replication, and recovery. OpSus Edge also offers a solution to financial challenges, available in capital or operational expense models. Local workloads operating on OpSus Edge can securely interact with customer applications and data sets in public cloud like AWS and in private clouds like OpSus.



Jacob Wheeler, Cloud Product Manager at CloudWave says: “We created OpSus Edge in recognition of the burden that operating and maintaining infrastructure places on healthcare IT teams. With SSAE-18 certified management and operations from CloudWave’s USA NOC, OpSus Edge allows IT to focus onworkflows, analytics, and end-user experience.”



“OpSus Edge brings the efficiency, reliability, and resiliency of the cloud to the data center,” says Matthew Donahue, Chief Technology Officer at CloudWave. “Leveraging technology to meet the needs of our healthcare customers is what we do. OpSus Edge gives us yet another way to deliver IT services to hospitals and healthcare companies, in a way that makes the most sense for them.”



About CloudWave

CloudWave provides multi-cloud solutions for healthcare. In addition to implementing private cloud, public cloud, and edge solutions consisting of on-premises hardware and software, CloudWave delivers technical consulting services, as well as hosting, disaster recovery, systems management, security, backup, and archiving services. CloudWave architects healthcare IT solutions with the goal of operational sustainability. Our engineers and consultants have long-standing, successful track records designing and implementing solutions for hospitals. For more information, visit Marlborough, MA, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CloudWave announced the release of OpSus Edge , the latest addition to the service portfolio available from their OpSus Healthcare Cloud. OpSus Edge provides an on-premises infrastructure platform, fully managed and designed to secure, operate, and maintain mission-critical applications.Ideal for healthcare workloads with low latency or strict governance requirements, OpSus Edge delivers full daily management of the entire technology stack, including compute provisioning, patching, storage backup, replication, and recovery. OpSus Edge also offers a solution to financial challenges, available in capital or operational expense models. Local workloads operating on OpSus Edge can securely interact with customer applications and data sets in public cloud like AWS and in private clouds like OpSus.Jacob Wheeler, Cloud Product Manager at CloudWave says: “We created OpSus Edge in recognition of the burden that operating and maintaining infrastructure places on healthcare IT teams. With SSAE-18 certified management and operations from CloudWave’s USA NOC, OpSus Edge allows IT to focus onworkflows, analytics, and end-user experience.”“OpSus Edge brings the efficiency, reliability, and resiliency of the cloud to the data center,” says Matthew Donahue, Chief Technology Officer at CloudWave. “Leveraging technology to meet the needs of our healthcare customers is what we do. OpSus Edge gives us yet another way to deliver IT services to hospitals and healthcare companies, in a way that makes the most sense for them.”About CloudWaveCloudWave provides multi-cloud solutions for healthcare. In addition to implementing private cloud, public cloud, and edge solutions consisting of on-premises hardware and software, CloudWave delivers technical consulting services, as well as hosting, disaster recovery, systems management, security, backup, and archiving services. CloudWave architects healthcare IT solutions with the goal of operational sustainability. Our engineers and consultants have long-standing, successful track records designing and implementing solutions for hospitals. For more information, visit http://www.gocloudwave.com Contact Information CloudWave

Christine Mellyn

877-991-1991



www.gocloudwave.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CloudWave