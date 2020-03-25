BCMstrategy, Inc. Raises Seed Financing -- Venture Capital Support Accelerates Platform Expansion and COVID19 Data Dissemination

Press Releases BCMstrategy, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

BCMstrategy, Inc., the innovation leader in public policy predictive analytics, announced today it has secured significant seed investment from BlackLab Venture Studio. The funds will accelerate product development and sales for the company’s patented public policy risk analytics while expanding its ability to meet demand for existing COVID19 policy data through API development, Slack integration, and new analytical reports. BlackLab co-founders have joined the company's board.





The company also announced the appointment of Joseph Titlebaum and David Charlton to the management team and board of directors. Titlebaum is BlackLab’s founder as well as an entrepreneur, attorney, and tech company founder and executive. Previously, he served as General Counsel for XM Satellite Radio and several other tech companies. Charlton is a BlackLab co-founder and an entrepreneur with more than twenty-five years of experience as a management leader in product development and professional services organizations. Companies under Charlton’s COO or CTO leadership have garnered dozens of "best of" industry awards for products, design, and service.



Barbara C. Matthews, the company’s CEO, noted that the new investment will allow BCMstrategy, Inc. to accelerate its progress as an innovation leader in the data and policy intelligence arenas. The new investment expands the company’s ability to meet growing demand for COVID19 public policy data while simultaneously supporting new product development. Initial efforts will focus on expanding product integration capabilities and enhanced customer experiences for the alternative data platform. This will allow BCMstrategy to expand its reach to the global investment and financial services space.



“The BlackLab Venture Studio investment will open new markets globally for our early-stage technology. Adding the BlackLab management team positions the company for rapid growth serving the information needs of strategists and analysts at a time when good information regarding COVID19 is critically important,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc.



“We also are grateful to the BlackLab team for pushing the boundary of innovation by supporting our female-founded alternative data company.” The latest data indicates that female founders only receive 2.7% of all venture capital funding in the United States.



“We believe significant opportunities exist to enable innovation at the intersection of technology and regulation. We are excited to be part of the BCMstrategy team, honored Barbara has chosen to work with us, and proud to support a forward-thinking female entrepreneur,” said BlackLab Co-Founder Joe Titlebaum. “BCMstrategy proves our new thesis that the use of cutting-edge technologies will enable enterprise clients quickly to understand the changing financial regulatory landscape and anticipate the next regulatory moves,” said BlackLab Co-Founder Dave Charlton.



About BCMstrategy, Inc.:

BCMstrategy, Inc. is a start-up technology company that uses patented technology and 9+ levels of automated analytical processes to convert the language of public policy into structured data. The platform currently delivers daily global momentum measurements as well as time series data that captures public policy reaction functions. The company has been tracking COVID19 policy reaction since mid-February 2020. More information about the company can be found here:



About Black Lab Venture Studio:

Barbara C. Matthews

703-401-7239



bcmstrategy2.com

