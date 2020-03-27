Prehab Network Offers Virtual Physical Therapy - Free Trial Visit

Virtual physical therapy visits are proving to be effective for patients across the country. Some people, including seniors, may be apprehensive about going online, however Prehab patients are giving incredibly high reviews. To encourage people to address their aches and pains from the comfort of their own home, Prehab Network is offering any patient located within the United States a free virtual discovery visit - not to be charged to the insurance company.





Dedicated to providing the best rehabilitation services, Prehab Network is proud to announce the accolades it is currently receiving daily from virtual patients. The following quotes were received from patients yesterday:

"It's a Godsend! Much better than what I thought!"

"I would do it twice per day if I could!"

"Prehab Network should continue offering virtual physical therapy! If it rains, instead of cancelling, I can do a virtual session!"

"There was absolutely no difference in treatment for me from actually being there in person to switching to virtual."



For anyone who may be unsure about trying this out virtually, Prehab Network is offering a free virtual discovery visit.



Go online for more information and to book a free discovery visit.



Prehab Network

www.prehab.com New York, NY, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Why rehab when you can prehab? Prehab Network is a rehabilitation clinic focused on getting patients better and keeping them strong by engaging in injury prevention and physical optimization. Recently launching virtual services, now Prehab Network, is available across the United States for patients of all ages, younger, older and in between. Prehab Network, a New York City based company, has been in business for almost 20 years, providing services to Broadway actors, professional athletes, private and public school students, corporate business leaders, as well as seniors and many others. Prehab Network physical therapists are also engaged in the latest research in collaboration with Mt. Sinai Medical Center.Dedicated to providing the best rehabilitation services, Prehab Network is proud to announce the accolades it is currently receiving daily from virtual patients. The following quotes were received from patients yesterday:"It's a Godsend! Much better than what I thought!""I would do it twice per day if I could!""Prehab Network should continue offering virtual physical therapy! If it rains, instead of cancelling, I can do a virtual session!""There was absolutely no difference in treatment for me from actually being there in person to switching to virtual."For anyone who may be unsure about trying this out virtually, Prehab Network is offering a free virtual discovery visit.Go online for more information and to book a free discovery visit.Prehab Network