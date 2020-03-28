ZyDoc Offering Free COVID-19 Clinical Documentation Services

ZyDoc, a leading medical documentation company, is offering help for all clinicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing its services for related problems at no cost. During this unprecedented crisis, ZyDoc’s data collection service will allow physicians to focus on the task at hand by enabling them to work more efficiently and free them from the burden of tedious documentation. It can be implemented immediately nationwide so we can benefit from our collective wisdom.





According to ZyDoc’s CEO, James M. Maisel, M.D., a New York-based retina surgeon, “Detailed medical records will provide critical data to best treat the viral pandemic. We need to collect this information expeditiously to supplement



Even before the current coronavirus pandemic hit us,



Hospitals can rest assured in ZyDoc’s HIPAA-compliant, scalable platform that requires no software installation, added IT personnel or the burden of extensive training. Hospitals can start the same day and at any location (even the makeshift temporary facilities) so that doctors can start dictating the key medical notes immediately. The rich “Health Story” records are securely available from any device with any Internet browser and can be inserted into most EHRs.



Hospitals can trust ZyDoc’s documentation solution for being more accurate and much faster than any keyboard, scribes, or speech recognition tools. About 10% of healthcare workers are currently infected with the virus so scribes are not the wisest choice at this time. And with only 1/3rd of doctors having successfully adopted the speech recognition technology, its adoption in current circumstances is also doubtful. Although India based transcription companies are unable to get to transcription centers, ZyDoc is able to tap a large pool of skilled US transcriptionists who are unaffected by the coronavirus since they work safely at home on ZyDoc’s cloud platform.



Choose ZyDoc to help facilitate the gathering of COVID-19 data as accurately and quickly as possible. The more data we collect, the sooner we will be successful in developing therapies to defeat this virus. To request no-cost clinical documentation services from ZyDoc, visit



About ZyDoc

ZyDoc was founded by CEO James M. Maisel, MD, a retinal surgeon and medical informatics innovator. Its mission is to empower clinicians with simple and efficient clinical documentation solutions. ZyDoc solves the EHR usability puzzle with an easy to use and highly effective dictation method that accurately generates detailed medical documentation. This improves clinical outcomes, enhances referrals, optimizes charge capture, and minimizes malpractice risks. It is intuitive, requires minimal training and saves physicians hours of work dealing with the EHR burden. ZyDoc offers full EHR interoperability with almost all EHRs and has off-the-shelf athenahealth integration.



Press, Business, Sponsor, Donor, or Investor Contact:

James M. Maisel, M.D.

Chairman, ZyDoc

800.546.5633

james.maisel@zydoc.com



Source: ZyDoc

Website: http://www.ZyDoc.com Stony Brook, NY, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ZyDoc, a leading medical documentation company, is offering its services at no cost to healthcare workers, physician’s offices and hospitals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s cutting-edge, dictation-based services allow healthcare providers to create medical records up to 61% faster than any other traditional data entry methods by using the power of smartphone, tablet, telephone or digital recorders. At this critical hour, ZyDoc recognizes the urgent need to focus on the key task of caring for an increasing number of acutely ill patients while also creating the medical records without hindering the efficiency. These records are necessary not only for patient care, but to devise the most effective treatment protocols. Details emerging from China (with over 80,000 reported cases) suggest very little scientific information regarding treatment success and failures emerged, even after several months, due to a lack of proper data collection. To remove this hindrance and enable our clinical community, ZyDoc is offering free data collection services to supplement the clinical trials. It can be implemented immediately nationwide so we can benefit from the collective wisdom of our medical community.According to ZyDoc’s CEO, James M. Maisel, M.D., a New York-based retina surgeon, “Detailed medical records will provide critical data to best treat the viral pandemic. We need to collect this information expeditiously to supplement therapeutic trials starting March 24, 2020 in New York . These trials will establish important data sets to quickly validate which specific treatments work best, are safe and most efficacious.”Even before the current coronavirus pandemic hit us, over 50% of physicians report burnout with the average physician spending almost 6 hours daily working just on patient data entry at their office or in the hospital. As current workloads now increase exponentially, it is more urgent than ever to improve efficiency and quickly develop safe and effective treatments.Hospitals can rest assured in ZyDoc’s HIPAA-compliant, scalable platform that requires no software installation, added IT personnel or the burden of extensive training. Hospitals can start the same day and at any location (even the makeshift temporary facilities) so that doctors can start dictating the key medical notes immediately. The rich “Health Story” records are securely available from any device with any Internet browser and can be inserted into most EHRs.Hospitals can trust ZyDoc’s documentation solution for being more accurate and much faster than any keyboard, scribes, or speech recognition tools. About 10% of healthcare workers are currently infected with the virus so scribes are not the wisest choice at this time. And with only 1/3rd of doctors having successfully adopted the speech recognition technology, its adoption in current circumstances is also doubtful. Although India based transcription companies are unable to get to transcription centers, ZyDoc is able to tap a large pool of skilled US transcriptionists who are unaffected by the coronavirus since they work safely at home on ZyDoc’s cloud platform.Choose ZyDoc to help facilitate the gathering of COVID-19 data as accurately and quickly as possible. The more data we collect, the sooner we will be successful in developing therapies to defeat this virus. To request no-cost clinical documentation services from ZyDoc, visit zydoc.com or call toll free at 1-800-546-5633.About ZyDocZyDoc was founded by CEO James M. Maisel, MD, a retinal surgeon and medical informatics innovator. Its mission is to empower clinicians with simple and efficient clinical documentation solutions. ZyDoc solves the EHR usability puzzle with an easy to use and highly effective dictation method that accurately generates detailed medical documentation. This improves clinical outcomes, enhances referrals, optimizes charge capture, and minimizes malpractice risks. It is intuitive, requires minimal training and saves physicians hours of work dealing with the EHR burden. ZyDoc offers full EHR interoperability with almost all EHRs and has off-the-shelf athenahealth integration.Press, Business, Sponsor, Donor, or Investor Contact:James M. Maisel, M.D.Chairman, ZyDoc800.546.5633james.maisel@zydoc.comSource: ZyDocWebsite: http://www.ZyDoc.com