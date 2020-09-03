Axiom Medical Successfully Impacts Thousands of Lives with Expansion of Workplace Coronavirus Management Program

Press Releases Axiom Medical Press Release Share Blog

Media@bjservices.com The Woodlands, TX, April 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the tremendous impact their Rapid Response Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment (CRIA) Program is making in the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the workplace. Since the official program launch on 03/09/2020, Axiom has worked closely with clients to rapidly manage employees who experience symptoms consistent with or have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.“COVID-19 poses a real and serious threat to employee health in the workplace,” said Axiom Medical President and CEO Mark Robinson. “Three weeks ago, we recognized this and under the guidance of Dr. Scott Cherry, our Chief Medical Officer, and with input from key client partners, we developed a service to help clients screen employees for risk or symptoms and manage ensuing absences. Every day since then, we have updated our screening protocol based on the latest credible guidelines, and in consultation with our client partners we have continuously enriched the functionality included in the service. We are committed to continue to lead the way with tools and services that help keep employees safe at work.”Axiom Medical commends key partners, such as BJ Services, who have been industry leaders in recognizing the need to provide their employees with immediate access to care, supporting the workforce through such stressful times.“During a crisis, you quickly experience who is your partner, and who is your vendor. Thank you, Axiom Medical, for your leadership. It truly matters,” said BJ Services Vice-President of Human Resources, Malcolm O’Neal.“The COVID-19 crisis has truly tested our high reliability principles and the strength of the Team at BJ,” explained Warren Zemlak, President and CEO of BJ Services. “I could not be prouder of the way the BJ Team, has responded to such an unprecedented crisis and how the strong partnership with Axiom Medical has been protecting our employees, their family, our community, our partners and our clients.”Best Practice/Employer ResourcesFor more information about Axiom Medical coronavirus (COVID-19) support services along with up-to-date best-practice guidance, visit https://www.axiomllc.com/coronavirus About Axiom MedicalFounded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.axiomllc.com About BJ ServicesBJ Services is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and cementing services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. Based in Tomball, Texas, BJ operates in major basins throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjservices.com , and follow us on Twitter Facebook , and LinkedIn Media Contact:Marc Allcorn(281) 947-2637 Contact Information Axiom Medical

