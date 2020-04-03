Now Available, "The Quarantine Handbook," the Relief You Have Been Waiting for

Press Releases The Quarantine Handbook Press Release Share Blog

Now ranked #1 on Amazon New Releases in Psychology of Creativity & Genius





Why one book is a much-needed medicine for stress relief during COVID-19



Barbadian author, Gi Gi O’Brien releases "The Quarantine Handbook." Much like fellow Bajan Rihanna, this 31-year-old has headed the global cry for some type of relief and in response has written and self-published her book in a mere 11 days. The go-to-guide is an uncontaminated breath of fresh air that preserves mental health in times of crisis. She speaks of the hygiene factors the news isn’t mentioning and what mental immunity does for resistance against disease.



The book’s inspiring finale proves to empower and reshape the mindset around coronavirus by redefining it and introduces "O’Brien’s 5H Hierarchy for Self-Evolution" which gives Abraham Maslow a run for his money. The short and soothing informational resource is landscaped against the backdrop of Gi Gi’s partially paranoid family in the Caribbean who rely on humor to stay head above these virus-infected waters.



Nations are witnessing an exponential unfolding of the COVID-19 catastrophe and this witty handbook is the life-line for evolution in self-isolation, reminding us that the fondly fading memories of life before coronavirus can still find a place in our hearts. Just in time for April Fools, "The Quarantine Handbook" brings the medicine of laughter to its pages with some life-changing tips to find your own paradise in this pandemic.



“Historically the world has turned to humor in times of crisis, call it a coping mechanism or just call it a hall pass to be indecent as we grow accustomed to an apocalypse-adjacent life.” - Gi Gi O'Brien



Paradise in a Pandemic

A handbook for psychological stability while at war with the invisible enemy.



“It’s time to put the ‘i’ in isolation. I feel like meditation is the most intense relationship I have ever been in, it’s essentially stepping into the relationship I have with myself. It exposes me to the comfort of sitting in my raw unpolished truth and feeling that one thing we all want to feel, that we are enough. Our greatest treasure in this tragedy is to understand how to strip ourselves of all the things we are not, the trivial judgments and conditioning and the strenuous strife to please others. Meditation teaches you to release worry with love, to know a deep exhale of all toxicity and feel resurrected in simplicity. To know that the world can be at war and you can be unselfish in your indulgence of peace.” - Gi Gi O'Brien



Finding Passion in Pain

How the COVID-19 crisis can teach you a lot about your purpose



“Deficits, deficiencies and a whole lot of detriment. It's the broken record we can't stop listening to, but what frustrates us also empowers us. Let your frustration be the spotlight of your passion.” - Gi Gi O'Brien



Founded in Self-Isolation

A redefined CORONA mindset for entrepreneurship



“The tragedy of a potential revolution is to opt for restoration. Innovation is an intention. Time to get to work and use our visionary skills to anticipate where we can provide solutions and use the gift of time to upgrade the antiquated.” - Gi Gi O'Brien



