CENTUS Stable Coin Became a Leader in Trading Volume at Stellar DEX

CENTUS Stable Cent, issued by the English-based company Cloud Invest Ltd., became the prime coin in turnover volume on Stellar Markets (DEX) in March (source: stellar.expert). Up to date, over 35,000 holders are enrolled in the CENTUS seignorage network. Their benefits consist of seignorage, a kind of interest, that is accrued on the funds they hold on their Stellar addresses, twice a week (Tuesday and Friday).





Alex Goldberg, CENTUS Development Manager, comments that the majority of transactions on Stellar DEX are performed in USD and XLM (native Stellar coin); BTC and ETH are also supported. The detailed crypto-trading volume could be surveyed on stellar.expert (source: stellar.expert), however, most traders favor the above-mentioned pairs, states Goldberg. “These cryptocurrencies are the most common and trustworthy, that’s why they are the currencies of the first choice for traders,” explains Goldberg.



The sharp increase of CENTUS' trading volume began in March after the crash of global financial markets as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic. It became profitable for holders to use stable coins, CENTUS in particular, pegged to the US dollar at the rate of 1 CENTUS = 0.1 US dollars; furthermore, including the income with the attractive percentage from 1% for each interest accrual.



The stable coin CENTUS could be assuredly sold through the exchange anytime or withdrawn to the VISA / MC card, various electronic payment systems along with the received income.



Goldberg anticipates a significant increase in the usage of CENTUS this year (CENTUS was launched in May 2019, but has not yet been officially announced. WP and Road map are in progress).



