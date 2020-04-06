Kelly Ford & INFINITI of Melbourne Offers Support for Active Healthcare Workers, First Responders and Military Personnel

As a way of supporting our local heroes, the Kelly Automotive Group, including Kelly Ford and INFINITI of Melbourne is announcing a discount off automotive service, for anyone actively employed as a healthcare worker, first responder or member of the military.





“This is our way of saying thank you to our local heroes risking their lives on the front lines against COVID-19,” said Chris Saraceno, VP & Partner of Kelly Automotive Group. “Now that the Governor has deemed us an essential business for sales & service, we’re open and we want to do our part to help keep these people on the road, going out there fighting for all us in our community.”



All makes and models of vehicles are included in this offer. See dealer for full details.



For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact:

