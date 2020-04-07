Loose Bruce Productions Gains National Attention with Release of Humorous Pandemic Parody Song Video on YouTube - “The 12 Days of Lockdown”

Parody song brings humor to bear the coronavirus pandemic; as a pressure release for the U.S. public.





What: Song parodist Loose Bruce Kerr’s Coronavirus song parody played on national radio, parody of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” describing the nation’s adapting to a new reality (washing hands, etc.)



Where: YouTube.com video of the song at:



1) Dr. Demento Show (internet show), March 28

2) Jim Bohannon Show, March 23 Westwood One & internet)



When: now. Youtube viewership is growing exponentially



Editor’s Notes:

Loose Bruce Kerr has been played on the Dr. Demento Show over 100 times since 1987.



Kerr, now in his day job following his 20 year career writing and performing his music, became Assistant General Counsel at Sun Microsystems and is currently an attorney working at Oracle in Rocklin, CA which acquired Sun in 2010. He is a resident of Roseville, CA with his wife, Linda.



Contact: Bruce Kerr, BKerrLaw@aol.com, (650) 465.9144 Roseville, CA, April 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Who: songwriter/performer/attorney “Loose Bruce” Kerr (nationally: Dr. Demento Show; Jim Bohannon Show)What: Song parodist Loose Bruce Kerr’s Coronavirus song parody played on national radio, parody of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” describing the nation’s adapting to a new reality (washing hands, etc.)Where: YouTube.com video of the song at: https://youtu.be/HLNyZ-0H9qQ (as played on 2 “Radio Hall of Fame” radio personalities:1) Dr. Demento Show (internet show), March 282) Jim Bohannon Show, March 23 Westwood One & internet)When: now. Youtube viewership is growing exponentiallyEditor’s Notes:Loose Bruce Kerr has been played on the Dr. Demento Show over 100 times since 1987.Kerr, now in his day job following his 20 year career writing and performing his music, became Assistant General Counsel at Sun Microsystems and is currently an attorney working at Oracle in Rocklin, CA which acquired Sun in 2010. He is a resident of Roseville, CA with his wife, Linda.Contact: Bruce Kerr, BKerrLaw@aol.com, (650) 465.9144