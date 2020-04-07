PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Loose Bruce Productions

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Loose Bruce Productions: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Loose Bruce Productions Gains National Attention with Release of Humorous Pandemic Parody Song Video on YouTube - “The 12 Days of Lockdown”


Parody song brings humor to bear the coronavirus pandemic; as a pressure release for the U.S. public.

Loose Bruce Productions Gains National Attention with Release of Humorous Pandemic Parody Song Video on YouTube - “The 12 Days of Lockdown”
Roseville, CA, April 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Who: songwriter/performer/attorney “Loose Bruce” Kerr (nationally: Dr. Demento Show; Jim Bohannon Show)

What: Song parodist Loose Bruce Kerr’s Coronavirus song parody played on national radio, parody of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” describing the nation’s adapting to a new reality (washing hands, etc.)

Where: YouTube.com video of the song at: https://youtu.be/HLNyZ-0H9qQ (as played on 2 “Radio Hall of Fame” radio personalities:

1) Dr. Demento Show (internet show), March 28
2) Jim Bohannon Show, March 23 Westwood One & internet)

When: now. Youtube viewership is growing exponentially

Editor’s Notes:
Loose Bruce Kerr has been played on the Dr. Demento Show over 100 times since 1987.

Kerr, now in his day job following his 20 year career writing and performing his music, became Assistant General Counsel at Sun Microsystems and is currently an attorney working at Oracle in Rocklin, CA which acquired Sun in 2010. He is a resident of Roseville, CA with his wife, Linda.

Contact: Bruce Kerr, BKerrLaw@aol.com, (650) 465.9144
Contact Information
Loose Bruce Productions
Bruce Kerr
650-465-9144
Contact
loosebrucekerr.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loose Bruce Productions
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help