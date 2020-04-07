iGrad Launches Free “Coronavirus and Your Financial Health” for Employers

Press Releases iGrad Press Release Share Blog

iGrad has launched a free Enrich Financial Wellness resource for employers to help their employees manage financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.





The website, powered by iGrad’s Enrich™ financial wellness technology, offers a free customized financial wellness assessment and recommends COVID-19 information and other content, courses and tools based on each user’s situation. Content includes:



- Coronavirus’ impact on your personal finances



- Coronavirus’ impact on your career



- Coronavirus’ impact on your investments and retirement



- Coronavirus’ impact on society and the economy



- Budget analyzer tool



- Borrowing-from-retirement calculator



- Videos, articles and infographics on personal finance topics



“Many U.S. workers were struggling and financially stressed even before the pandemic,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “Having access to the most up-to-date financial wellness information and tools during this crisis will help them better manage their finances, stay abreast of the latest financial news and be aware of scams. Just having this resource available can reduce financial stress.”



Enrich is purely education with no solicitation or fee-for-service requirements to participate. Because iGrad does not promote financial products or services, its Enrich financial wellness platform is completely unbiased. Recognized with the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments, Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, retirement, long-term health care and more.



Employers can start using this free resource now by sending this link (https://covid19.enrich.org/) to employees. They also can download a free PDF guide



iGrad also is offering a free financial health resource for college students (https://covid19.igrad.com/), with a customized financial assessment and content individualized for each user’s needs and situation, including government action on student loan repayment during COVID-19, job hunting during the coronavirus crisis, and more.



About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to employers, financial institutions and colleges and universities. iGrad’s



iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit www.igradfinancialwellness.com.



