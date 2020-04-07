PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Spire Law

CARES Act Loan Calculator Launched by Spire Law


To help small business owners estimate forgiveness under the CARES Act PPP Loan’s complicated rules, Spire Law built and launched the CARES Act Loan Forgiveness Calculator and a guided application called the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program Application Tool.

Orlando, FL, April 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s (CARES Act’s) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan is an excellent opportunity for businesses with less than 500 employees to take on low interest and forgivable (i.e. they don’t have to be paid back) loans. To help businesses with estimating forgiveness under the law’s complicated rules, Spire Law built and launched the CARES Act Loan Forgiveness Calculator to calculate the loan forgiveness under the CARES act as well as the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program Application Tool to fill out the PPP loan application with a guided tutorial.

“We’re fortunate to have the in house legal and technical staff to turn the CARES Act law and Treasury interpretation of the law into an easy to use calculator and application tool. To ensure that business owners are getting the information they need to fill out the application accurately and get an estimate of how much of the loan may be forgiven, we have attorneys and engineers review the tools and audit the calculations,” said Spire Law founding attorney, Jesse Unruh.

Spire Law is a business and employment law firm headquartered in Orlando, FL that represents Florida businesses. It is most active in defending against federal employment lawsuits.
