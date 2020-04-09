

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Matthew 25: Ministries Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Matthew 25: Ministries: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Matthew 25: Ministries and Cintas Partner Together for COVID-19 Relief

Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization and Cintas, the industry leader in supplying corporate identity uniform programs, entrance and logo mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, first aid, safety, fire protection products and services, industrial carpet and tile cleaning are partnering together to provide desperately needed PPE, first aid, safety and hygiene supplies to organizations fighting COVID-19.





Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati, OH and Cintas, the industry leader in supplying corporate identity uniform programs, providing entrance and logo mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, first aid, safety, fire protection products and services, and industrial carpet and tile cleaning are partnering together to provide desperately needed PPE, first aid, safety and hygiene supplies to organizations on the front lines of COVID-19 prevention, containment and treatment. Matthew 25 and Cintas have developed a four-part strategy that builds on their long relationship and leverages their many contacts in Greater Cincinnati, throughout the US and internationally.



Cintas provides Matthew 25 with first aid and safety supplies on an ongoing basis, and these critical supplies played an important part in Matthew 25’s ability to respond immediately to healthcare and other health service providers’ critical need for protective and hygiene products. Cintas will continue to provide Matthew 25 with essential first aid and safety supplies for distribution to partners locally and across the US as Matthew 25 continues and expands their COVID-19 response.



Additionally, Matthew 25 is making face shields for distribution to healthcare workers. Cintas is donating the labor of its employee-partners to help Matthew 25 to make these shields. These shields are in high demand by healthcare professionals locally and elsewhere and increasing production will allow more healthcare workers to add an additional level of safety to their tireless efforts to care for our sick and at-risk populations.



Cintas is also donating fabric to a factory in Haiti to enable the factory to make tens of thousands of protective masks for distribution to Haitian healthcare and nonprofit organizations through a collaboration with Matthew 25 and their Haitian partners.



Finally, Cintas and Matthew 25 will collaborate to provide support for the Duke Energy Center, should the Center’s services be required as an overflow hospital facility during the COVID-19 acceleration and peak phases. These supplies could include surgical gloves, protective glasses, masks, face shields, alcohol swabs, disposable clothing and scrubs. Use of the Duke Energy Center as an overflow hospital would indicate that the Coronavirus pandemic has reached a critical level and the demand for these types of products will increase as well.



“We are honored to be able to leverage our relationship with Matthew 25 to help support our healthcare workers and others who are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Scott D. Farmer, Cintas’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By working together, we can begin to supply first aid and safety supplies and the protective gear that our communities desperately need, and we are proud to do our part.”



Cintas and Matthew 25 began partnering to care for the poorest of the poor and disaster victims in 1998. To date, Cintas has donated over seventeen million pounds of products including clothing, sewing machines, fabric, linens, soap, medicine, first aid supplies, household items, personal care items, food, school and medical supplies and building materials to Matthew 25: Ministries. In 2003, Cintas and Matthew 25 began the “Clothe the Kids” program, which has collected over 3 million articles of clothing for children from Cintas partners around the country. Cintas and Matthew 25 have partnered to help victims of multiple natural disasters domestically and internationally.



“Cintas has been a generous and valued partner of Matthew 25: Ministries for more than twenty years,” said Matthew 25: Ministries CEO Tim Mettey. “Their donations of product, volunteer time and finances have played an important part in making Matthew 25: Ministries the organization it is today. Their culture of corporate responsibility and caring for the communities where their partners live and work is exceptional. We are proud to be partnering with Cintas to care for our communities here in Cincinnati, throughout the US and around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.”



For the most current information on Cintas and Matthew 25: Ministries’ COVID-19 response activities, please check Matthew 25’s website



Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card and internet donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs. For information about Matthew 25’s humanitarian aid and disaster relief activities, please contact Joodi Archer



About Matthew 25: Ministries: Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 13,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to people in desperate need throughout the US and worldwide. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 18,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is ranked on Forbes' list of America’s Top Charities. Matthew 25 is also highly ranked among approximately 3,500 four-star charities on Charity Navigator. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards". For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Joodi Archer at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256



About Cintas: Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday™. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index. Cincinnati, OH, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Matthew 25 and Cintas Providing Multi-Pronged Support to Front Line PartnersMatthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati, OH and Cintas, the industry leader in supplying corporate identity uniform programs, providing entrance and logo mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, first aid, safety, fire protection products and services, and industrial carpet and tile cleaning are partnering together to provide desperately needed PPE, first aid, safety and hygiene supplies to organizations on the front lines of COVID-19 prevention, containment and treatment. Matthew 25 and Cintas have developed a four-part strategy that builds on their long relationship and leverages their many contacts in Greater Cincinnati, throughout the US and internationally.Cintas provides Matthew 25 with first aid and safety supplies on an ongoing basis, and these critical supplies played an important part in Matthew 25’s ability to respond immediately to healthcare and other health service providers’ critical need for protective and hygiene products. Cintas will continue to provide Matthew 25 with essential first aid and safety supplies for distribution to partners locally and across the US as Matthew 25 continues and expands their COVID-19 response.Additionally, Matthew 25 is making face shields for distribution to healthcare workers. Cintas is donating the labor of its employee-partners to help Matthew 25 to make these shields. These shields are in high demand by healthcare professionals locally and elsewhere and increasing production will allow more healthcare workers to add an additional level of safety to their tireless efforts to care for our sick and at-risk populations.Cintas is also donating fabric to a factory in Haiti to enable the factory to make tens of thousands of protective masks for distribution to Haitian healthcare and nonprofit organizations through a collaboration with Matthew 25 and their Haitian partners.Finally, Cintas and Matthew 25 will collaborate to provide support for the Duke Energy Center, should the Center’s services be required as an overflow hospital facility during the COVID-19 acceleration and peak phases. These supplies could include surgical gloves, protective glasses, masks, face shields, alcohol swabs, disposable clothing and scrubs. Use of the Duke Energy Center as an overflow hospital would indicate that the Coronavirus pandemic has reached a critical level and the demand for these types of products will increase as well.“We are honored to be able to leverage our relationship with Matthew 25 to help support our healthcare workers and others who are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Scott D. Farmer, Cintas’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By working together, we can begin to supply first aid and safety supplies and the protective gear that our communities desperately need, and we are proud to do our part.”Cintas and Matthew 25 began partnering to care for the poorest of the poor and disaster victims in 1998. To date, Cintas has donated over seventeen million pounds of products including clothing, sewing machines, fabric, linens, soap, medicine, first aid supplies, household items, personal care items, food, school and medical supplies and building materials to Matthew 25: Ministries. In 2003, Cintas and Matthew 25 began the “Clothe the Kids” program, which has collected over 3 million articles of clothing for children from Cintas partners around the country. Cintas and Matthew 25 have partnered to help victims of multiple natural disasters domestically and internationally.“Cintas has been a generous and valued partner of Matthew 25: Ministries for more than twenty years,” said Matthew 25: Ministries CEO Tim Mettey. “Their donations of product, volunteer time and finances have played an important part in making Matthew 25: Ministries the organization it is today. Their culture of corporate responsibility and caring for the communities where their partners live and work is exceptional. We are proud to be partnering with Cintas to care for our communities here in Cincinnati, throughout the US and around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.”For the most current information on Cintas and Matthew 25: Ministries’ COVID-19 response activities, please check Matthew 25’s website https://m25m.org/disaster/covid19updates/ and follow them on social media.Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card and internet donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs. For information about Matthew 25’s humanitarian aid and disaster relief activities, please contact Joodi Archer joodi@m25m.org About Matthew 25: Ministries: Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 13,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to people in desperate need throughout the US and worldwide. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 18,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is ranked on Forbes' list of America’s Top Charities. Matthew 25 is also highly ranked among approximately 3,500 four-star charities on Charity Navigator. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards". For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Joodi Archer at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256 joodi@m25m.org or visit www.m25m.org About Cintas: Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday™. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index. Contact Information Matthew 25: Ministries

Joodi Archer

(513) 793-6256



www.m25m.org



Click here to view the company profile of Matthew 25: Ministries

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Matthew 25: Ministries