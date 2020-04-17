Los Angeles College-Access Nonprofit Takes 20th Annual Fundraiser Online

Press Releases MOSTe Motivating Our Students Through... Press Release Share Blog

Website: http://www.moste.org Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe), a small Los Angeles 501(c)(3) non-profit that helps low-income girls go to college, California’s “safer at home” order derailed their annual April benefit event. Faced with a potentially crippling loss of income, the organization quickly pivoted into cyberspace. They have reimagined their 20th annual benefit luncheon on April 23 as the MOSTe Lanterns Awards Virtual Fundraiser.MOSTe counts on revenue from the annual Lanterns benefit to fund their life-changing mentoring and college-access programming. Founded in 1986, the organization serves girls from middle schools in underserved neighborhoods of Los Angeles County who dream of being the first in their families to graduate from college. In MOSTe’s class of 2020, 23 young women will graduate high school, and 100% of them are college bound. Several students will speak during the virtual fundraising event.“Our scholars overcome incredible odds to get to college and graduate,” says MOSTe Executive Director Amy Ludwig. “To continue to support them, we had to find new ways to share their stories. I feel sure people will be inspired by our girls, even via a computer screen.”MOSTe’s virtual fundraiser is April 23, 2020 at 5pm PST. Find more information or RSVP at https://moste.salsalabs.org/20thAnnualLanternsAwardLuncheon/index.html MOSTe mentors and empowers girls from underserved areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women. The goal is for all their graduating high school seniors to graduate from college within four to six years, and to develop into women who are confident, career-focused agents of social change. Since 2009, 74% of MOSTe scholars have graduated from college within 4-6 years, well above the national average of 48% for first-generation college students. https://www.moste.orgMedia Contact: Amy Ludwig, Executive DirectorPhone: (213) 537-9157Email: amy.ludwig@moste.orgWebsite: http://www.moste.org Contact Information MOSTe Motivating Our Students Through Experience

