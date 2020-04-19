OneCare COVID-19 Special Program, Bridging the Space Between People in Critical Time of Social Distancing, Free of Charge

Press Releases OneCare, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

The CareWatch Platform is the first and only stand alone, direct cellular connected, certified wrist wearable on the low power, wide area network (LTE-M) in the world. It's robust feature set of health, wellness and confidence data is powered by Microsoft Azure and its iOT Hub, the leading Healthcare Cloud Platform and lives on the ATT LTE-M network.



Dr. Jeff Hatcher, OneCare Board Member and Medical Director, and recent COVID-19 sufferer, experienced first-hand the peace of mind the CareWatch brought to him and his family during his time in quarantine. "It was truly remarkable the effect it had. And I can also say, as a physician, OneCare is fundamentally changing the way we caregivers stay connected with our patients across the healthcare continuum...post hospitalization, homecare, senior living and in the physician practice."



Interested participants in the COVID-19 Special Program should visit www.OneCareSaves.com and order.



About OneCare, Inc.

OneCare is a software company and leader in remote mobile monitoring technology. It develops and commercializes remote connection platforms that empower care, connections, data and analytics, for individuals, families, caregivers, institutions and corporations.



Forward Looking Statements

Thomas Glaser

812-212-1046



onecaresaves.com



