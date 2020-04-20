Hoboken Locals Launch Hoboken Hospitality Alliance (HoHA) to Support New Jersey Restaurant Industry During Times of Crisis

Press Releases Hoboken Hospitality Alliance Press Release Share Blog

New organization to spotlight local “ghost kitchen” Founder, Corey Manicone, and Goldcoast restaurateurs Anthony Pino (Pino Hospitality Group) & Kevin Cox (Montclair Hospitality Group) on Tuesday, April 21 to kick-off local support efforts.





An official launch has been scheduled to coincide with their next webinar on April 21 from 8-9:30am:



HoHA as an organization plans on using a mix of educational webinars, community outreach, and virtual social gatherings in order to support local communities of restaurant staff members and the topics that matter most to them. The organization is free to join and is open to anyone who is passionate about serving New Jersey’s beloved restaurant establishments. Below is a short list of upcoming happenings and ways of getting involved:



Educational webinars: April 2020 spotlights Anthony Pino, owner of Pino Hospitality Group (Anthony David’s & Bin14), and Kevin Cox, Director of Development for Montclair Restaurant Group (Ani Ramen House, Rock City Pizza Co., Bang Bang Chicken) with special guests: Zuul Kitchen, CEO, Corey Manicone, discussing “ghost kitchens” & future trends of the industry. May 2020 webinar will be focused on: 3rd party delivery commissions and ways to reduce fees to owners and #orderdirect. Past webinars feat owners of restaurants in Hoboken: Tony Boloney’s, Pilsner House, Pure Pita w special guests: Ric Camac, Dean of the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) in NYC.



Community outreach: HoHA has formed and will continue to form partnerships by way of the local community we live and do business in. Organizations such as F.L.A.G. and Frontline Foods are two examples of community partners who have similar ideologies to HoHA in helping all stakeholders within the hospitality industry.



Virtual Events #HoHAHappenings: Pick your favorite restaurant, #OrderDirect, and let HoHA take care of the rest. Join them on April 30 from your couch, kitchen or balcony to relax with entertainment featuring “Local” music, comedy and more. Gain exclusive access to special restaurant promotions and raffles helping to support charities in town.



HoHA began as a hospitality advocacy group founded at the end of 2019 in Hoboken, NJ by Preston Junger, VP of U.S. Operations for 7shifts (leader in labor management, scheduling and communication for restaurant owners) & Leigh Wilson, VP of Sales, Hospitality Division at Hub International (hospitality focused insurance solutions). What started as a weekly in-person meeting to help members of the restaurant, hospitality, and tech space network and advocate the hospitality industry quickly switched gears in light of COVID-19 to become a support platform for the local restaurant industry.



HoHA has its eyes set on becoming a place for local restaurant owners and staff to share their personal experiences, connect with the vendor community, hear learnings from their peers, and receive guidance from experts in the industry.



“These are uncertain times, and we want to do anything and everything possible to support our local community of restaurants,” said Preston Junger, Co-Founder of HoHA. “Hoboken is defined by our incredible local businesses, and it’s our turn to serve them in the same way they’ve been serving us for years.”



To get involved in HoHa, visit their website at www.HobokenHA.com and find them on social media: Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Hoboken Hospitality Alliance Contact:

Andy Hickey

201-403-0272

hobokenha.com

Est. 2019 - “HoHA” Supports local restaurant operators & vendors from the Hoboken community and is a resource to the neighbors we serve.



