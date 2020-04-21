Amid a Global Crisis Where Mental Health Experts Fear the Worst, Comes a New Documentary Addressing the Suicide Crisis Starring Jared Padalecki & T.O.N.E-z

After five years of production and post production work, the groundbreaking feature documentary, "I Chose Life: Stories of Suicide & Survival" is complete and is being released independently on the film's official website on May 7 with a premiere online screening event. As of May 8, the documentary will be available for rent or purchase on the website.





In March 2015, Jared Padalecki launched his Always Keep Fighting campaign, which was the same month Jacqui Blue began production on her documentary. She was working as a production assistant on a feature film about two people who intended to kill themselves but end up saving each other’s lives. That inspired her to go forward with a documentary on such a taboo topic. The director of "The Last Train," Tracy Pellegrino, helped put Jacqui in touch with Jared later that year as both are passionate about ending the stigma associated with suicide. Jared talks about losing friends to suicide, bullying, his own struggles with mental health and how he learned to cope by retraining his neurons. Jared says, "It can get really dangerous when you start thinking you're going to be doing somebody else a favor by removing your stress from their life."



Emmy nominated hip hop artist and actor, T.O.N.E-z, known for his work on the show "Justified," heard about the project early on and was eager to get involved after losing some people in his life to suicide. He talks about the loss of one of his best friends, who he talked to every day and never saw the signs. "If you've got a friend and you love them, tell 'em that you love them because sometimes people need to hear that without asking," says T.O.N.E.-z



Retired Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Briggs, who is known as the "Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge" for talking more than 200 people out of jumping to their deaths, is also featured in "I CHOSE LIFE." He talks about his own struggles which led to him working on the bridge. He also discusses what it was like to look in the eyes of someone who was ready to die and what he thinks society needs to do to end this stigma.



South Florida artist and long time friend of Jacqui Blue's, Lisa Parrott-Perz, also known commercially as "Coma Girl," contributed original art to the film, branding it with its own unique style. Another (former) South Florida artist also contributed his art in the form of music. Bruce Witkin, a musician and producer who grew up and honed his craft in South Florida, created an exquisite soundscape which helps emphasize the emotional element. "Without Bruce and Lisa's creative contributions, large chunks of this project would still be in pieces on hard drives," Jacqui Blue expresses.



In the time of a global crisis where many are losing or have lost their sources of income, people are dealing with sudden changes they aren't prepared to deal with, cabin fever is setting in as temperaments rise and the threat of domestic violence increases as does the risk for suicide, this film couldn't come at a more appropriate time. May 7 at 1:00 PM PST / 4:00 PM EST, the documentary will have its online premiere screening, followed by a livestream Q&A with Jacqui Blue and T.O.N.E-z at 3:00 PM PST / 6:00 PM EST. The premiere screening event also includes bonus footage and a free gift worth a $20 value. Tickets are on sale now at the "I CHOSE LIFE" website. May 8 the film will be available for rent or purchase on the official website at the same prices one would expect to pay to rent or purchase a new release on Amazon.



For additional information visit:

Website: www.ichoselifefilm.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IChoseLifeDocumentary/



