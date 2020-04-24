PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Innovative Assessments

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Innovative Assessments: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

SelFin Partners with Innovative Assessments to Help Increase Credit Access for Indian MSMEs


SelFin and Innovative Assessments have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate with regards to improving the financial inclusion of micro-enterprises in India using psychometric analysis.

SelFin Partners with Innovative Assessments to Help Increase Credit Access for Indian MSMEs
Mumbai, India, April 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SelFin India Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. (“SelFin”) and Innovative Assessments International, Ltd. (“IA”) have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate with regards to improving the financial inclusion of micro-enterprises in India using psychometric analysis.

SelFin, a registered Non-Banking Financial Institution based in Mumbai, has incorporated IA’s psychometric analysis as an additional data source into its proprietary risk assessment methodology in order to help further enable credit access to India’s +60 million micro-enterprises.

According to SelFin’s Chief Credit Officer Ashwani Manaktala: “We see a lot of value in adding psychometric analysis to our credit assessment, as an innovative and effective way for helping us better serve India’s micro businesses.”

Dr. Saul Fine, IA Cofounder & CEO, adds: “We are excited to collaborate with such an experienced team and growing company, whose mission to support micro-enterprises goes hand in hand with our vision to provide new data for financial inclusion.”

About SelFin
SelFin is a digital microlending platform exclusively focused on financial inclusion of micro-enterprises in India. As a registered NBFC, SelFin is providing business finance and financial education seamlessly via a hyperlocal network of financial advisors enabled by technology. https://selfinindia.com

About Innovative Assessments
Innovative Assessments (IA) is a fintech company that uses psychometrics to assess creditworthiness based on a borrower’s personal character. IA’s solution, Worthy Credit, augments traditional credit scores, and helps lenders from around the world to increase loan approvals among marginal and underbanked customers. https://www.iassessments.com
Contact Information
Innovative Assessments:
Mati Malamud
+972-54-456-4776
Contact
--
Selfin:
Anuj Mittal
Head of Product & Digital
media@selfinindia.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Innovative Assessments
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help