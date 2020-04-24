SelFin Partners with Innovative Assessments to Help Increase Credit Access for Indian MSMEs

Press Releases Innovative Assessments Press Release Share Blog

SelFin and Innovative Assessments have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate with regards to improving the financial inclusion of micro-enterprises in India using psychometric analysis.





SelFin, a registered Non-Banking Financial Institution based in Mumbai, has incorporated IA’s psychometric analysis as an additional data source into its proprietary risk assessment methodology in order to help further enable credit access to India’s +60 million micro-enterprises.



According to SelFin’s Chief Credit Officer Ashwani Manaktala: “We see a lot of value in adding psychometric analysis to our credit assessment, as an innovative and effective way for helping us better serve India’s micro businesses.”



Dr. Saul Fine, IA Cofounder & CEO, adds: “We are excited to collaborate with such an experienced team and growing company, whose mission to support micro-enterprises goes hand in hand with our vision to provide new data for financial inclusion.”



About SelFin

SelFin is a digital microlending platform exclusively focused on financial inclusion of micro-enterprises in India. As a registered NBFC, SelFin is providing business finance and financial education seamlessly via a hyperlocal network of financial advisors enabled by technology. https://selfinindia.com



About Innovative Assessments

Contact Information Innovative Assessments:

Mati Malamud

+972-54-456-4776



--

Selfin:

Anuj Mittal

Head of Product & Digital

media@selfinindia.com

Mati Malamud

+972-54-456-4776



--

Selfin:

Anuj Mittal

Head of Product & Digital

media@selfinindia.com



