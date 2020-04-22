Press Releases Pioneer Intelligence Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Pioneer Intelligence: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Cannabis Industry’s Leading Marketing Analytics Co. Increases Transparency

Pioneer Intelligence unveils data source partners, announces further expansion of its data set.





Today, on its website, Pioneer Intelligence (https://pioneer.buzz) released a list of data partners across three focal areas: social media, earned media and web-related activities. The group is composed of well-recognized operators including Ahrefs, Instagram, SEMRush, Meltwater and SimilarWeb. When asked about these partners, Pioneer Intelligence Founder Ben Walters said, “Our goal is ‘best in class’ here. So, alongside the fact that these names are trusted by marketing professionals worldwide, our team of marketers and data scientists researched, tested and validated a sizable number of sources before eventually selecting this group of partners. We feel we’re well positioned to support the industry with valuable, data-led insights.”



Coinciding with the publication of its data partners, Pioneer Intelligence has again expanded its total input data set. As of today, the company is aggregating more than 80,000 relevant data points each week. For Pioneer Intelligence, this is the second substantive expansion in four months. In January, the company’s data set grew from 26,000 data points per week to 60,000 data points per week.



Pioneer Intelligence is currently working to enhance its product offering. In discussing these plans, Walters said, “The feedback received on the first version of our Brand Marketing Performance Scorecard has been super encouraging. That said, as customers told us they’re looking for more actionable data, we’re building an expanded suite of reports that include, amongst other things, more granular metrics.”



Last month, Pioneer Intelligence published the 528 consumer facing cannabis labels in its active brand pool along with the 222 additional brands which the company intends to add to the active brand pool over the coming months.



About Pioneer Intelligence

Pioneer Intelligence leverages data to benchmark marketing performance of consumer-facing cannabis brands – with a focus on licensed sellers of THC product (0.3% min), operating in the United States. The company shares findings through Performance Scorecard reports and published content. For additional information, visit https://pioneer.buzz



Contact

info@pioneer.buzz Cambridge, MA, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks marketing performance of consumer-facing cannabis brands. Powered by a large data set, the nine-month-old company helps industry stakeholders better understand how communications strategies and tactics resonate with audiences.Today, on its website, Pioneer Intelligence (https://pioneer.buzz) released a list of data partners across three focal areas: social media, earned media and web-related activities. The group is composed of well-recognized operators including Ahrefs, Instagram, SEMRush, Meltwater and SimilarWeb. When asked about these partners, Pioneer Intelligence Founder Ben Walters said, “Our goal is ‘best in class’ here. So, alongside the fact that these names are trusted by marketing professionals worldwide, our team of marketers and data scientists researched, tested and validated a sizable number of sources before eventually selecting this group of partners. We feel we’re well positioned to support the industry with valuable, data-led insights.”Coinciding with the publication of its data partners, Pioneer Intelligence has again expanded its total input data set. As of today, the company is aggregating more than 80,000 relevant data points each week. For Pioneer Intelligence, this is the second substantive expansion in four months. In January, the company’s data set grew from 26,000 data points per week to 60,000 data points per week.Pioneer Intelligence is currently working to enhance its product offering. In discussing these plans, Walters said, “The feedback received on the first version of our Brand Marketing Performance Scorecard has been super encouraging. That said, as customers told us they’re looking for more actionable data, we’re building an expanded suite of reports that include, amongst other things, more granular metrics.”Last month, Pioneer Intelligence published the 528 consumer facing cannabis labels in its active brand pool along with the 222 additional brands which the company intends to add to the active brand pool over the coming months.About Pioneer IntelligencePioneer Intelligence leverages data to benchmark marketing performance of consumer-facing cannabis brands – with a focus on licensed sellers of THC product (0.3% min), operating in the United States. The company shares findings through Performance Scorecard reports and published content. For additional information, visit https://pioneer.buzzContactinfo@pioneer.buzz Contact Information Pioneer Intelligence

Mel Jacard

917-825-7755



pioneer.buzz



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pioneer Intelligence