A New Book Explains How Individuals Can Capitalize on, and How the Nation Can Bounce Back from, the COVID-19-Induced Economic Crisis

Albert Einstein said, “In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity.” A serial entrepreneur and former principal of the world-renowned ad agency, The Martin Agency (GEICO; “Virginia is for Lovers”), has released a book that explains how to begin now to take advantage of opportunities that will be created.





Stephen Hawley Martin, a bestselling author and former principal of The Martin Agency, best known for creating the GEICO Gecko and the slogan “Virginia is for Lovers” wrote the book. A serial entrepreneur who has founded several successful businesses, including one that was acquired by a New York stock exchange company, has written and ghostwritten a number of business books and believes this one can help individuals and the nation recover from the economic nosedive now occurring as the result of social distancing instituted to slow the spread of COVID-19.



Martin said, “My goal in writing this book is two fold: First, it’s to impart practical information readers can use to bounce back. Second, I want to disseminate what you might call metaphysical information meant to boost the spirit of individuals and the nation. If people will help spread the word, I believe a zeitgeist will be created that will lead to a new age of prosperity in the United States.”



Asked what he means by “zeitgeist,” Martin said, “It is the defining spirit or mood of a particular period of history that stems from the dominant ideas and beliefs of the time. This book is meant to reboot an idea that has gone out of fashion, which has led to widespread nihilism. But the idea is true as indicated by facts I cite in this book. I write about a new, modern - you might even say, scientific way of understanding the idea that I believe can result in the rebirth of a golden age in America.”



Available on Amazon, The Kindle edition, ASIN: B087CFFVCB, of “A New Zeitgeist: How You Can Capitalize on the Burgeoning Economic Disaster” is priced at $3.49. The trade paperback edition, ISBN-13: 979-8639075933, is $12.95. Copy and paste this URL into your browser to go to the book’s page on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087CRP3Z9 Richmond, VA, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Just released by The Oaklea Press, a book entitled “A New Zeitgeist: How You Can Capitalize on the Burgeoning Economic Disaster” gives practical and philosophical guidance on how best to follow Rahm Emanuel’s advice to “never let a crisis go to waste.”Stephen Hawley Martin, a bestselling author and former principal of The Martin Agency, best known for creating the GEICO Gecko and the slogan “Virginia is for Lovers” wrote the book. A serial entrepreneur who has founded several successful businesses, including one that was acquired by a New York stock exchange company, has written and ghostwritten a number of business books and believes this one can help individuals and the nation recover from the economic nosedive now occurring as the result of social distancing instituted to slow the spread of COVID-19.Martin said, “My goal in writing this book is two fold: First, it’s to impart practical information readers can use to bounce back. Second, I want to disseminate what you might call metaphysical information meant to boost the spirit of individuals and the nation. If people will help spread the word, I believe a zeitgeist will be created that will lead to a new age of prosperity in the United States.”Asked what he means by “zeitgeist,” Martin said, “It is the defining spirit or mood of a particular period of history that stems from the dominant ideas and beliefs of the time. This book is meant to reboot an idea that has gone out of fashion, which has led to widespread nihilism. But the idea is true as indicated by facts I cite in this book. I write about a new, modern - you might even say, scientific way of understanding the idea that I believe can result in the rebirth of a golden age in America.”Available on Amazon, The Kindle edition, ASIN: B087CFFVCB, of “A New Zeitgeist: How You Can Capitalize on the Burgeoning Economic Disaster” is priced at $3.49. The trade paperback edition, ISBN-13: 979-8639075933, is $12.95. Copy and paste this URL into your browser to go to the book’s page on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087CRP3Z9