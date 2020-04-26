Laser Facility Taps FM Industry Veteran Joe Fairley as New Director of Business Development

Press Releases Laser Facility Management Press Release Share Blog

CEO Bryan Kelley noted, “Our business is founded on supporting our clients ever changing needs and adapting to these needs with innovation, technology, accountability, and integrity. It is wonderful to have someone with Joe’s experience and expertise supporting each of these foundational company beliefs, and further expand our world-class client-centric team. We are delighted to have Joe come onboard.” Tamarac, FL, April 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Laser Facility Management is excited to welcome industry veteran Joe Fairley as their new Director of Business Development. Joe joins the company with over 28 years leading operations, customer service, marketing, and national sales efforts within the facility maintenance and commercial cleaning industries, including 13 years of experience guiding the strategic account management of facility portfolios across retail, grocery, convenience, logistics, healthcare, restaurant, and hospitality industries. His deep understanding of facility maintenance and commercial cleaning platforms will benefit Laser as they look to further broaden their extensive service capabilities across the US and Canada.Joe brings a wealth of experience supporting the customer experience, maintenance cost saving strategies, and optimizing service delivery. Joe also brings resourceful training and mentorship capabilities to Laser’s team, supporting the foundational learning environment and continuous improvement atmosphere created by Laser’s founders.CEO Bryan Kelley noted, “Our business is founded on supporting our clients ever changing needs and adapting to these needs with innovation, technology, accountability, and integrity. It is wonderful to have someone with Joe’s experience and expertise supporting each of these foundational company beliefs, and further expand our world-class client-centric team. We are delighted to have Joe come onboard.” Contact Information Laser Facility Management

Bryan Kelley

561-235-7444



www.laserfacility.com



