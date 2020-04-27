Pro Skills Basketball Takes to the Internet to Help Players Compete with Others Around the Country

Press Releases Pro Skills Basketball Press Release Share Blog

Parents and players alike have been thankful for the opportunity to provide their young players with a sense of normalcy at a time of year when they would otherwise be packing local sport facilities for tournament games. Giving young players the chance to look forward to competitions, see their names on a bracket and follow scores and games has been an uplifting experience in a difficult time. A parent commented, "Hello team PSB, and coach Ross here in Denver. I just wanted to say thank you all on so many levels. The 3 point tournament today made the entire neighborhood come to life. I wanted to just let you all know that the program and engagement is changing lives outside of basketball."



Pro Skills Basketball was founded by Brendan Winters and Logan Kosmalski, two former Davidson College players who share a love for the game. In less than ten years, Pro Skills Basketball has expanded across the country providing a professional experience for parents, players and coaches focused on organized communication, fun, mutual respect, and personal growth - on and off the court.



