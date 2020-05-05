AppIt Ventures and JourneyApps Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Delivery of Mission-Critical Custom Apps





JourneyApps ( Denver, CO, May 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AppIt Ventures, a Denver-based custom software and mobile app development company, today announced a strategic partnership with JourneyApps, the low-code app platform for industrial companies, aimed at helping companies accelerate the delivery of mission-critical business apps.The combination of AppIt’s custom solution delivery expertise and JourneyApps’ technology will allow organizations to fast-track custom app development projects for connecting field workers.“The partnership brings together AppIt’s deep experience in custom app development and the powerful capabilities of JourneyApps,” said Amanda Moriuchi, CEO of AppIt Ventures. “This presents a compelling new option for clients who need custom apps that require advanced functionalities, delivered in a rapid timeframe.”“Our customers often need to bolster their development capacity to overcome app backlogs or take on new projects. The partnership with AppIt allows these customers to contract a proven team that can hit the ground running,” said Conrad Hofmeyr, CEO of JourneyApps. “AppIt has an excellent track record, truly cares for their customers, and their team is passionate about technology. We look forward to a fruitful strategic partnership with them.”Learn more about the AppIt Ventures and JourneyApps partnership along with options for your business, here About AppIt VenturesAppIt Ventures ( www.appitventures.com ) is a full service custom software development company that focuses on achieving your business goals through thoughtful architecture, design, and quality development.About JourneyAppsJourneyApps ( www.journeyapps.com ) is the low-code app platform for industrial companies, making it easy to build sophisticated enterprise apps for field workers in challenging environments, in industries such as Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals, Chemicals, Healthcare and High-Tech Manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.