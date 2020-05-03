ALS TDI Hosts “Gamers vs. ALS” Virtual Livestream Event to Benefit Critical ALS Research

Based in Cambridge, MA, ALS TDI has more than 30 full-time, industry trained, drug development experts on staff. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations all around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Visit www.als.net for more information. Cambridge, MA, May 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- May is ALS Awareness Month and the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is inviting gamers to get involved by joining their new “ Gamers vs. ALS ” event, taking place May 3-9. Gamers vs. ALS is a virtual fundraiser aimed at bringing together the gaming community to benefit critical ALS research at ALS TDI. The goal is to raise $10,000 by getting 100 gamers to each raise 100 dollars.During this period of social distancing, gamers can participate in “Gamers vs. ALS” by joining the event on Tiltify , a fundraising platform geared to livestream video game play on Twitch, Mixer, Smashcast, Facebook, or YouTube. Viewers can then support ALS TDI and donate through the gamers’ livestream.From world-class streamers to new gamers, “Gamers vs. ALS” allows video game enthusiasts of all levels to make a significant impact on the future of ALS treatments, which is in critical need of fundraising due to impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.“ALS TDI is being financially impacted given that our cornerstone fundraising events have had to be postponed or cancelled,” said Steven Perrin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the ALS Therapy Development Institute. “With social media and gaming at its height, we hope the virtual impact of ‘Gamers vs. ALS’ will provide excitement and activities for our supporters during this at-home period, while at the same time helping fulfill the funding needed in order to continue the pace of research.”Through this virtual fundraiser, the ALS and gaming community can help to support the continuation of ALS TDI’s cutting-edge ALS research from the safety of their home.For more information and to register to participate in “Gamers vs. ALS,” please visit fundraise.als.net/gaming About the ALS Therapy Development InstituteThe ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and its researchers discover and develop potential treatments for ALS. It is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, ALS TDI understands the urgent need to slow and stop this disease.Based in Cambridge, MA, ALS TDI has more than 30 full-time, industry trained, drug development experts on staff. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations all around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Visit www.als.net for more information.