Homescape Pets Relocates to Austin, Texas

The husband and wife team of Marcus and Nana Pfeifer, inspired by the loss of their pup to cancer, created Homescape Pets in 2017. Their mission is to create simple, limited ingredient, natural pet supplements for the common ailments of adult and senior dogs and cats. Homescape Pets products are made with natural botanicals, organic herbs, Hemp and CBD-based ingredients. The company’s very own four-legged friends, Quinn and Minnie, taste-test and use all of the products. At Homescape Pets, we strive to offer clean, pure products, free of additives or preservatives. For more information, please visit: HomescapePets.com. Austin, TX, May 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Homescape Pets, a natural health and wellness supplement company for cats and dogs, has moved its base of operation from Colorado Springs, CO to Austin, TX and is eager to expand the reach of their business to new, fertile ground. As of early March, Homescape Pets is now a proud Texas-based company. Having been born in the Centennial State of Colorado, the knowledge, experience, and best of all, the business relationships will continue to make Homescape Pets a reliable source of the highest quality pet health products.“We have our roots in Texas,” says Marcus Pfeifer, Co-Founder of Homescape Pets. “Colorado was a great place to learn the hemp industry from some of the best sources in the country. We believe that the best place to continue advancing our business is in the Lone Star state.” Austin is where husband and wife team Marcus and Nana Pfeifer first met and married.Co-Founder, Nana Pfeifer has this to say about the bright future in Austin: “There is a great deal of support for small business here and we are eager hit the ground running. The pet community and local organizations in Austin are incredibly welcoming and we want to build on that community and contribute what we have learned."All Homescape Pets products are made with natural and organic ingredients and are free of additives and preservatives. In addition to a unique line of premium-quality nutritional supplements, they offer an exclusively formulated full-spectrum hemp line containing CBD and CBDA. Look for their specialty cannabinoid pet products Mussel Mobility Complete with CBDA and Companion’s Best Day CBD oil along with their non-CBD supplements Restful Pet, Mussel Mobility and Calming Relief, online at HomescapePets.com.About Homescape PetsThe husband and wife team of Marcus and Nana Pfeifer, inspired by the loss of their pup to cancer, created Homescape Pets in 2017. Their mission is to create simple, limited ingredient, natural pet supplements for the common ailments of adult and senior dogs and cats. Homescape Pets products are made with natural botanicals, organic herbs, Hemp and CBD-based ingredients. The company’s very own four-legged friends, Quinn and Minnie, taste-test and use all of the products. At Homescape Pets, we strive to offer clean, pure products, free of additives or preservatives. For more information, please visit: HomescapePets.com. Contact Information Homescape Pets

Nana Pfeifer

719.695.9339



www.HomescapePets.com



