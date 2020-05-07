Press Releases Original, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Original Stitch has been an industry leader in customizable, made-to-measure shirts since 2015. In addition to a wide range of traditional shirting fabrics, unique options like our Kimono Cloth and selection of officially licensed custom patterns, such as Pokemon, Star Wars, and The Beatles, ensure that everything our customer wears is a true original. Hand made in Japan, guaranteed fit, near limitless options. Your style, your way. Visit www.OriginalStitch.com to learn more or check us out on Facebook (www.facebook.com/OrigStitch) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/original.stitch/). San Francisco, CA, May 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Original Stitch, in partnership with Apple Corps Ltd., is excited to announce the launch of The Beatles Custom Collection. The deal was brokered by Thread Shop, the merchandising division of Sony Music.The Beatles are a true original and now, for the first time ever, fans will be able to create their own original The Beatles shirt, starting by voting which patterns go into production.Fans pick their favorite patterns from a career-spanning set of graphics going all the way back to their first single, 1962's “Love Me Do” and right up through “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be” as shown below.Fans can vote now through May 17 at https://shop.originalstitch.com/pages/beatles-voting Then, the fan favorites go into the Original Stitch Shirt Builder so everyone can dial in the fit and design their personally perfect shirt. That might mean a Hawaiian style all over print featuring the iconic Abbey Road crossing or a subtle pop of Yellow Submarines inside the cuffs and collar of an otherwise business-ready white button-up.Fans vote through May 17, winning fabrics announced May 18 and fans can design and order their shirts right away.Shirts begin shipping in late June and orders placed by August 1 will ship in time for the opening weekend of Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary in early September.Original Stitch has been an industry leader in customizable, made-to-measure shirts since 2015. In addition to a wide range of traditional shirting fabrics, unique options like our Kimono Cloth and selection of officially licensed custom patterns, such as Pokemon, Star Wars, and The Beatles, ensure that everything our customer wears is a true original. Hand made in Japan, guaranteed fit, near limitless options. Your style, your way. Visit www.OriginalStitch.com to learn more or check us out on Facebook (www.facebook.com/OrigStitch) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/original.stitch/). Contact Information Original, Inc.

Nathan Scripps

415-298-0810



www.originalstitch.com

