Autism in Lockdown - Coming Soon from Future Horizons

-Cara Koscinski – Sensory Behavior and Life Skills Arlington, TX, May 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Autism and Lockdown includes Tips and Insights from the World’s Leading Experts on subjects such as:-Carol Gray – Social Stories for COVID 19-Dr. Tony Attwood – Latest Research on Autism and COVID 19-Temple Grandin – How the Lockdown is Affecting Me-Carol Kranowitz – In-Sync Activities to Help Kids Cope with Being Cooped Up-Ellen Notbohm – For Autism Parents and Advocates: 13 Steps to Take When Leaders Fall Short-Dr. Jed Baker – Dealing with the New Normal – What Do I Tell My Kids?-Dr. Wendela Marsh – How to Deal with Sudden Homeschooling-Jim Ball – Maintaining Good Behavior During Lockdown-Beth Aune – OT Support for Sensory, Motor Skills, and Self-care-Anita Lesko – Staying Sane-Sean Barron – How to Cope During Lockdown-Katie Saint and Carlos Torres – Autism and Depression During COVID 19-Paula Aquilla – Executive Functioning and Character Development-Cara Koscinski – Sensory Behavior and Life Skills Contact Information Future Horizons, Inc.

