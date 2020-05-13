Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Veego, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Veego, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Veego Quantifies Home Internet Problems That Affect Quality of Experience in the Wake of Coronavirus

As Internet use increased, glitches surged.





“Since the coronavirus outbreak earlier in the year, a flood of news sources testify daily to the rise in the use of video conferencing, online gaming, movie streaming and other internet services in the home,” said Denis Sirov, Veego CTO. “Upon gathering considerable intelligence from Veego Agents residing in home routers, we are able to analyze the trends in problems that users are facing as they consume more and more internet services.”



With data drawn from two European countries and Israel, Veego Labs compared user-experience trends from just before these countries entered into wide-scale lockdowns with usage data garnered through the middle of April. Veego notes a surge in user-experience problems such as unacceptable lags in gaming, freezing of screens during video conferencing, and slow loading of movies. The main reasons behind these problems include network congestion - reduced quality of service that occurs when a network node is called on to carry more data than it can handle - and latency higher than 100 milliseconds, especially noticeable by gamers and users of other low-latency applications.



Veego technology monitors each service (streaming, gaming, video conferencing, browsing, etc.) used by any connected device in the home and assigns it a real-time quality score. When the score falls below a certain threshold, appropriate to each type of service, Veego automatically pinpoints the location and identifies the root cause of the problem. Such performance data is sent to the Veego Cloud for analysis.



Among the many problems that Veego identified, two stood out in terms of frequency: WiFi neighbor interference (52% increase) caused bad streaming and gaming experiences while intermittent connectivity failures (42% increase) were responsible for slow downloads and other annoying conditions. Many of the connectivity failures were due to bad WiFi link quality caused by improper configuration of extenders.



“WiFi neighbor interference more than doubled, no doubt due to the increased overlapping in times of internet usage between households in close proximity - your Netflix is interfering with my Fortnite,” stated Sirov. “Connectivity failures occurred primarily because people in Corona-induced isolation within the home are trying to reach their internet router from remote rooms where they haven’t used connected devices before. Sometimes, these rooms do not receive a good, consistent WiFi signal.”



WAN problems emanating from infrastructure deficiencies along with cloud-service problems also contributed to downgraded user experience. For example, Microsoft’s Xbox Live gaming service experienced multi-hour downtime several times during the period under study. The Veego research also noted that some legacy devices are having a noticeable, deleterious effect on home networks as the number of simultaneously engaged devices increases.



Overall, Veego found that the number of devices participating in live internet services has increased 2.5 times while each device is spending much more time consuming those services. In fact, since the Corona pandemic, total consumption time per home has more than tripled during a typical 24-hour period.



About Veego

Veego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and services running on them. In real time, the context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience from each connected device and the service it is consuming. From its vantage point in the home router with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause within and beyond the home, and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating self-care and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action recommendations that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance and experience data across the entire user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io. New York, NY, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that monitors and perfects the experience of every internet user in the connected home, announced that it has identified trends in the problems that people are facing during the coronavirus-driven upsurge in home internet usage.“Since the coronavirus outbreak earlier in the year, a flood of news sources testify daily to the rise in the use of video conferencing, online gaming, movie streaming and other internet services in the home,” said Denis Sirov, Veego CTO. “Upon gathering considerable intelligence from Veego Agents residing in home routers, we are able to analyze the trends in problems that users are facing as they consume more and more internet services.”With data drawn from two European countries and Israel, Veego Labs compared user-experience trends from just before these countries entered into wide-scale lockdowns with usage data garnered through the middle of April. Veego notes a surge in user-experience problems such as unacceptable lags in gaming, freezing of screens during video conferencing, and slow loading of movies. The main reasons behind these problems include network congestion - reduced quality of service that occurs when a network node is called on to carry more data than it can handle - and latency higher than 100 milliseconds, especially noticeable by gamers and users of other low-latency applications.Veego technology monitors each service (streaming, gaming, video conferencing, browsing, etc.) used by any connected device in the home and assigns it a real-time quality score. When the score falls below a certain threshold, appropriate to each type of service, Veego automatically pinpoints the location and identifies the root cause of the problem. Such performance data is sent to the Veego Cloud for analysis.Among the many problems that Veego identified, two stood out in terms of frequency: WiFi neighbor interference (52% increase) caused bad streaming and gaming experiences while intermittent connectivity failures (42% increase) were responsible for slow downloads and other annoying conditions. Many of the connectivity failures were due to bad WiFi link quality caused by improper configuration of extenders.“WiFi neighbor interference more than doubled, no doubt due to the increased overlapping in times of internet usage between households in close proximity - your Netflix is interfering with my Fortnite,” stated Sirov. “Connectivity failures occurred primarily because people in Corona-induced isolation within the home are trying to reach their internet router from remote rooms where they haven’t used connected devices before. Sometimes, these rooms do not receive a good, consistent WiFi signal.”WAN problems emanating from infrastructure deficiencies along with cloud-service problems also contributed to downgraded user experience. For example, Microsoft’s Xbox Live gaming service experienced multi-hour downtime several times during the period under study. The Veego research also noted that some legacy devices are having a noticeable, deleterious effect on home networks as the number of simultaneously engaged devices increases.Overall, Veego found that the number of devices participating in live internet services has increased 2.5 times while each device is spending much more time consuming those services. In fact, since the Corona pandemic, total consumption time per home has more than tripled during a typical 24-hour period.About VeegoVeego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and services running on them. In real time, the context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience from each connected device and the service it is consuming. From its vantage point in the home router with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause within and beyond the home, and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating self-care and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action recommendations that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance and experience data across the entire user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io. Contact Information Veego

Assaf Katan

+972 54 444 7744



www.veego.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Veego, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend