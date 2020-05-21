Press Releases New Maple Holdings Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from New Maple Holdings: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM, Makes Substantial Investment Into Cannabis Company New Maple Holdings Ltd.





His birth country of England honored him with a CBE – Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire awarded by Queen Elizabeth II. His adopted home of Canada awarded him a CM – Member of the Order of Canada.



Since retirement, Lennox has continued his success as an investor into startups and burgeoning industries, which led him to investing substantially into the Canadian Company, New Maple Holdings Ltd.



New Maple is a rapidly expanding private parent company of Canadian licensed producer CanWe Growers and the technical consulting company New Maple Consulting. New Maple is co-founded by an exclusive collection of industry veterans whom have been at the cutting edge of the federally regulated industry since its inception.



“New Maple’s experience building and operating facilities for some of the world’s most advanced medical cannabis production under strict globally regulated compliance sets them at the forefront. It’s great to be part of a team that will bring a range of medicinal cannabis products to many people worldwide to help with ailments such as concussions, insomnia and old sports injuries to cancer.”

-Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM



With an all-star production team lead by Don-Shane Taylor – one of New Maple’s co-founders, the company has successfully raised over USD 8.5 million in unbrokered financing and secured access to over 1.4 million square feet of production expansion space across the Canadian province of Ontario. Don and his team hold over 30 years of combined experience operating large-scale federally licensed cannabis facilities, growing hundreds of thousands of plants, and award-winning strains.



“I love what I do and consider myself lucky to have such an amazing team – after all these years working together, we’re like family. We’ve helped build some of the biggest cannabis companies in Canada, but this time it’s different because New Maple and CanWe are our babies. At the end of the day, we do it for the people. Whether you’re a patient or a ‘cannacseur’ this plant has so much potential and we want to grow the best cannabis possible so that people can depend on us for consistency, quality, and safety. That’s why we say our company mission is ‘to cultivate joy, relief and peace in people everywhere,’ because that’s what this plant makes possible.”

-Don-Shane Taylor, New Maple



Expected to reach $146 billion USD in annual sales by the end of 2025 and surpassing 200 billion USD in 2032, the legal Cannabis market is one of the fastest growing industries in the world according to a recent report by Cannatech. In 2018, Canada became the first G7 nation to federally legalize the adult use of cannabis, becoming the global leader in production, regulation, innovation, and finance.



In addition to his substantial investment, Lewis will also help New Maple as an Executive Advisor focusing on the opportunities in sports recovery. Los Angeles, CA, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM, holds dual British and Canadian citizenship is a retired professional boxer, active from 1989 to 2004. He is a three-time world heavyweight champion, a two-time lineal champion, and remains the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed title. Additionally, he won a gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics for Canada. With a record of 41 wins (32 KOs), 2 losses, 1 draw, he defeated legends such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Vitali Klitschko. Upon his retirement, he was inducted in the revered International Boxing Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.His birth country of England honored him with a CBE – Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire awarded by Queen Elizabeth II. His adopted home of Canada awarded him a CM – Member of the Order of Canada.Since retirement, Lennox has continued his success as an investor into startups and burgeoning industries, which led him to investing substantially into the Canadian Company, New Maple Holdings Ltd.New Maple is a rapidly expanding private parent company of Canadian licensed producer CanWe Growers and the technical consulting company New Maple Consulting. New Maple is co-founded by an exclusive collection of industry veterans whom have been at the cutting edge of the federally regulated industry since its inception.“New Maple’s experience building and operating facilities for some of the world’s most advanced medical cannabis production under strict globally regulated compliance sets them at the forefront. It’s great to be part of a team that will bring a range of medicinal cannabis products to many people worldwide to help with ailments such as concussions, insomnia and old sports injuries to cancer.”-Lennox Lewis, CBE, CMWith an all-star production team lead by Don-Shane Taylor – one of New Maple’s co-founders, the company has successfully raised over USD 8.5 million in unbrokered financing and secured access to over 1.4 million square feet of production expansion space across the Canadian province of Ontario. Don and his team hold over 30 years of combined experience operating large-scale federally licensed cannabis facilities, growing hundreds of thousands of plants, and award-winning strains.“I love what I do and consider myself lucky to have such an amazing team – after all these years working together, we’re like family. We’ve helped build some of the biggest cannabis companies in Canada, but this time it’s different because New Maple and CanWe are our babies. At the end of the day, we do it for the people. Whether you’re a patient or a ‘cannacseur’ this plant has so much potential and we want to grow the best cannabis possible so that people can depend on us for consistency, quality, and safety. That’s why we say our company mission is ‘to cultivate joy, relief and peace in people everywhere,’ because that’s what this plant makes possible.”-Don-Shane Taylor, New MapleExpected to reach $146 billion USD in annual sales by the end of 2025 and surpassing 200 billion USD in 2032, the legal Cannabis market is one of the fastest growing industries in the world according to a recent report by Cannatech. In 2018, Canada became the first G7 nation to federally legalize the adult use of cannabis, becoming the global leader in production, regulation, innovation, and finance.In addition to his substantial investment, Lewis will also help New Maple as an Executive Advisor focusing on the opportunities in sports recovery. Contact Information New Maple Holdings

Kelsey Jade

706-250-0072



https://newmaple.ca/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Maple Holdings