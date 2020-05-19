PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Happy in Bold Presents Innovative New Monthly Subscription


Combination Planner/Workbook/Magazine delivered every 30 days.

Westminster, MD, May 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sister-owned and operated company, Happy in Bold presents a unique new monthly subscription that aims to uplift, motivate, and inspire it's subscribers while guiding them to reach their goals. Subscribers receive a fresh entirely new Compass Book every 30 days. Each book contains motivating articles, fun activities like word searches, crosswords, and sudoku puzzles, and a goal oriented workbook and unique daily planning pages - all in one beautiful, spiral bound book.

Co-Owner and Operator Kerri Gaither explains, "We like to make goal-setting and achievement fun and inspiring with a fun new goal-setting topic and gorgeous new travel-inspired design each month. Our unique goal-setting system helps you tackle all of the areas that need to be touched-upon for the best results."

Sister, Co-Owner/Operator and Graphic Designer, Heather Meade adds, “Our monthly Compass Book is designed to help our users get organized, refreshed, and focused, then plan and optimize. Best yet, users get the added excitement of that ‘fresh-new-planner feeling’ every 30 days!”

Happy Compass Book customer, Tracie Berendt-Szakal shares, “Month-to-month planners help keep you from being bored with your planner / journal. This is an amazing idea, I love my planner and have been using it every day!”

According to the website, Compass Book subscriptions are the monthly goal-guided, planner + workbook + magazine that helps you reach your goals - 30 days at a time.

Subscriptions are $19.95/month and are available at their website: www.happyinbold.com. Customers can cancel anytime and shipping is always free.

If you would like more information about this monthly subscription, contact Happy in Bold at hello@happyinbold.com.
Contact Information
Happy in Bold
Kerri Gaither
410-596-8965
Contact
http://www.happyinbold.com
Attached Files

Compass Book articles are helpful and inspiring.
Each Compass Book has articles, recipes, and more all centered around a goal oriented theme.
Filename: compassbookarticle.png

Compass Book is beautifully and functionally designed.
Compass Book pages are designed to be inspirational and functional, and give subscribers that "fresh new planner" feeling every 30 days.
Filename: idealampm.png

Each Compass Book is designed with a beautiful travel theme.
Keeping with theme of traveling to reach your goals, each issue of Compass Book is themed with a beautiful location from around the world.
Filename: compassbooktravel.png

