innoviHealth® Launches HCC Coder – First Targeted Hierarchical Condition Coding Solution for Medical Enterprises

Payers, Providers, Medical Executives, Hospitals, Physician’s Groups, and Individual Coders now have Powerful HCC Access to Improved Medical Coding, Speed and Accuracy, Risk Mitigation, and Increased Revenue Potential





Millions of dollars are being left on the table because the accuracy of medical coding is frequently less than optimal. Often, risk scores are not being identified and submitted in a manner that otherwise would result in more accurate review and payment. Misinformation, improper coding, unclaimed funds, and increased administrative burden are prevalent.



“HCC Coder, the diagnostic coding platform that finally gets HCC coding and medical coding risk adjustment, is now available to



One of innoviHealth’s larger customers has high acclaims for the new service. “HCC Coder has improved production greatly vs. our previous solution. Coders like the way it’s been customized for their needs, the user friendliness, and the tremendous amount of relevant information, all in one place. All easily discoverable.” According to them, “there’s nothing like HCC Coder on the market.”



HCC Coder represents a powerful enterprise solution for streamlined diagnostic coding and medical chart abstraction. Designed to help reduce risk and improve accuracy, productivity and revenue, HCC Coder is the leading enterprise tool for diagnostic coding with an HCC perspective.



About innoviHealth



is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of Find-A-Code, Spanish Fork, UT, May 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- innoviHealth today announced the official release to the medical coding community of HCC Coder, its long-anticipated Hierarchical Condition Coding Software. HCC Coder is a powerful, unique, and easy-to-use tool that also includes Web or on-site training, and is backed by HCC-knowledgeable, US-based customer support. Very easy to navigate, most teams will be up and running on day one.Millions of dollars are being left on the table because the accuracy of medical coding is frequently less than optimal. Often, risk scores are not being identified and submitted in a manner that otherwise would result in more accurate review and payment. Misinformation, improper coding, unclaimed funds, and increased administrative burden are prevalent.“HCC Coder, the diagnostic coding platform that finally gets HCC coding and medical coding risk adjustment, is now available to subscribe online ,” said LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth. “Fast becoming the industry benchmark, our solution is smart, intuitive, comprehensive, and is vetted daily by thousands of HCC coders worldwide. Plus, it’s backed by over 25 years of innoviHealth’s coding, reimbursement, compliance, and content experience.”One of innoviHealth’s larger customers has high acclaims for the new service. “HCC Coder has improved production greatly vs. our previous solution. Coders like the way it’s been customized for their needs, the user friendliness, and the tremendous amount of relevant information, all in one place. All easily discoverable.” According to them, “there’s nothing like HCC Coder on the market.”HCC Coder represents a powerful enterprise solution for streamlined diagnostic coding and medical chart abstraction. Designed to help reduce risk and improve accuracy, productivity and revenue, HCC Coder is the leading enterprise tool for diagnostic coding with an HCC perspective.About innoviHealth innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of HCC Coder ChiroCode , and Codapedia . The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing and auditing for our users.