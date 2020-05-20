Kaycha Labs Named First Designated Laboratory for Florida’s Hemp Program

Press Releases Kaycha Labs Press Release Share Blog

954-368-7664 Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kaycha Labs, a marijuana and hemp testing laboratory company, executed an agreement with the Florida Department of Agriculture (FDACS) to become their first Designated Compliance Laboratory, to procure samples for their mandatory compliance testing program and provide required Potency Analysis for the Department of Plant Industry.Recently, the USDA approved the FDACS Hemp Program that provides for the issuance of Hemp Cultivation Licenses. Florida regulation requires hemp to have compliance samples pulled by a designated approved representative and for those samples to be analyzed for Potency in order to ensure that the cultivated, pre-harvested hemp is within the state and federal guidelines of no more than 0.3% total THC.When asked about her thoughts on the designation, Cynthia Brewer, Vice President of Kaycha Labs said, “I am thrilled that Florida has created a regulatory framework that incorporates both well-defined procedures and high standards. Everyone benefits - consumers are protected and hemp producers become known for as-advertised, quality product. All of us at Kaycha are looking forward to working with both and the cultivators and the Department of Plant Industry.”Chris Martinez, President and Co-founder of Kaycha Labs, added, "We are thrilled to be awarded this distinction as the first laboratory in Florida to help carry out the mandatory compliance testing for the Florida Department of Agriculture. As the nationwide leader in marijuana and hemp testing, we are very proud to help usher in the implementation of this important program for our home state."Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Kaycha Labs operates 8 independent cannabis and hemp testing labs in 7 states across the country including Florida, Colorado, California, New York, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. Kaycha has the largest network of accredited testing labs in the cannabis industry and is the recognized leader in providing results within 48-hours with sample automation and technology innovation. For more information about the company or to submit a sample for testing, visit Kaycha Labs at www.KaychaLabs.com Cynthia Brewer, Vice Presidentcynthia@kaychalabs.com954-368-7664 Contact Information Kaycha Labs

Andrew Varga

502-417-3726



www.kaychalabs.com



