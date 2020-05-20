Healthper USA, Inc. Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Press Releases Healthper USA, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Healthper to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive well-being.





Healthper creates a successful health and wellness experience by maximizing engagement through personalization, coaching, and incentives.



Healthper has launched multiple offers on Azure Marketplace that are available for all size employers in many countries. COVID-19 has brought on new challenges and a new reality that we all have to adjust. Employers can start with a Healthy Mind program challenge that guides individuals in managing their stress and overall mental health during COVID-19 or launch a Healthy Heart program challenge focused on heart health and is available in English and Spanish. Employers have the flexibility to create a customized well-being program that is tailored to the unique needs of their population, including health assessment, incentives management, individual or companywide challenges, biometric and COVID-19 screenings, and tests, using the Healthy You program offer.



Healthper programs are backed by artificial intelligence that increases participation, sustains engagement, and improves health outcomes. These programs contain a unique mix of digital tools, communications, and coaching that motivates members to remain engaged. Personalization paired with the right incentives not only drives to engage but also leads to healthy habits that sustain over a long period.



HR Administrator, a fortune 500 company said, “Prior to Healthper we had very low wellness engagement due to disperse locations, scattered program sites and multiple demographics. Healthper’s team helped us defined our three year wellness strategy that was very specific to the needs of our employees at the 6 locations. Before Healthper we had to deal with the administrative overhead to transfer any earned rewards to our multiple HSA providers. Healthper aggregated all the program needs in a single portal and reward earnings into a single source, and sent the specific contribution reports to the HSA providers. Using Healthper was like having full control of decorating each room separately in a large house but yet having the power to see all of it together.”



Narinder Makin, CEO of Healthper USA, Inc. said, “Over the years, we have worked with and used cloud hosting from all the major providers. Most of us think of Microsoft Azure as a technology player, and they do an excellent job of providing a cloud infrastructure that is aligned with health compliance standards, including HIPAA. The added capability through the Azure Marketplace takes that relationship with solution creators like us, and the customers of our products to the next level. The partnered resources and capabilities to co-market/co-sell and expand the distribution globally for the easy procurement, under the standard Microsoft Licensing terms, help ease the outreach and the buying constraints.”



Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, “We’re pleased to welcome Healthper to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”



The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.



Atul Kumar

(888) 257-1804



https://www.healthper.com

Attached Files Healthy Mind - 12 Weeks Challenge Healthy Mind is a 12-week challenge designed to enhance your mental and emotional well-being to be stress resilient. COVID-19 has brought on new challenges and a new reality that we all have to adjust to. Healthy Mind challenge guides individuals in managing their stress and overall mental health. Filename: HealthperHealthyMindChallenge.pdf

