Perfect Timing for NUTSO(TM) to be Showcased on NewsWatch on the AMC Channel

In these uncertain times with adding the term social distancing to our vocabulary, the desire to bring back family game night is more important than ever. Kvellix are doing their part and hope playing NUTSO will increase our national sanity.





What is NUTSO™

Think of NUTSO as a poker styled card game like Texas Hold’em with a twist. Its combines the structure of Texas Hold’em but adds wild cards to the game like UNO. It amazing how quickly your hand can go from outer failure to glorious victory. NUTSO contains 54 “Nutso Norm” Playing Cards, Nutso Bucks to bet, and instructions. For more information on how to play, you can go to playnutso.com.



Kvellix just recently launched a free subscription to the NUTSO app. Anyone with an Android phone or tablet can now play NUTSO with a friend or family member no matter where they live. Whether they are in the next room, next door, next town, or next state. This new app will provide everyone and ability to connect socially but not physically to play NUTSO.



Kvellix knows there’s more to NUTSO than just a pack of cards, it a platform for getting families and friends together, to feel like you’re on a roller-coaster ride as the game progresses and that the outcome of the game will drive you a little NUTSO (even if you win).



What is NewsWatch

NewsWatch is a weekly 30-minute consumer-oriented television show that airs on the AMC Network. NewsWatch regularly features top technology products and services, mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices, unique and beautiful travel destinations around the world, health and medical tips, and entertainment interviews on the show. NewsWatch airs on the AMC Network from 7:00-7:30am ET/PT.



NewsWatch is located in the greater Washington, DC area and has been on air for over 25 years. For more information or to watch the most recent episode, visit http://newswatchtv.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jeff Solomon at 201-783-9430 or email at Jeff.Solomon@kvellix.com



Kvellix

Jeffrey Solomon

201-783-9430

jeffrey.solomon@kvellix.com

