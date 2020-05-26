New Age Marketing: Opportunity Continues from Home During COVID-19

Press Releases New Age Marketing Inc. Press Release Share Blog

In times like this it is important to remember that we are all in this together and we need to continue to support each other throughout this process. New Age Marketing is proud to comply and enforce all the regulations in order to maintain a healthy and safe environment for its employees and customers. Charlotte, NC, May 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the world experiences cities, states and countries shutting down due to COVID-19, New Age Marketing has been able to provide stability not only to clients but to employees during these uncertain times. New Age Marketing has added an in home work campaign to support their employees finances.“This is an amazing way to do our part in helping to keep from spreading COVID-19 while still being able to provide work for our employees. We are blessed.” - Co-Director of Operations at New Age Marketing, Luis SantosThe in-home campaign uses New Age Marketing’s client Drop ship program where the Representative can consult their needs over the phone, build up a cart, place an order and have that drop shipped directly to the customer anywhere in the United States from the safety of their home.“I like that we consistently find ways, solutions in this time of consistent unforeseen change. Being able to provide our partners with options to still provide food, shelter, and pay bills had been a gratifying reward. Ghandi said 'you find yourself, in the service of others.' That's what we do normally, now more than ever. Find ways to be of service, providing solutions to anyone that needs our help.” - Co-Director of Operations at New Age Marketing, Dante MurchisonIn times like this it is important to remember that we are all in this together and we need to continue to support each other throughout this process. New Age Marketing is proud to comply and enforce all the regulations in order to maintain a healthy and safe environment for its employees and customers. Contact Information New Age Marketing Inc.

Alice Antunes

603-512-3683



newagemarketinginc.net



