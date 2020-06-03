STOMP Out Bullying Challenges the Public to #TakeAKnee Everyday at 1:00 PM (EST)

The leading nonprofit is dedicated to reducing and preventing discrimination, racism and hatred - Today, STOMP Out Bullying announces the #takeaknee campaign which will take place daily at 1:00 pm (EST). The leading nonprofit has always been dedicated to reducing and preventing discrimination, racism and hatred. Now, more than ever, the public must work to “End The Hate and Change The Culture.”





STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion, and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying as well as educate kids and teens in schools and online. During this time when the country is filled with anger and outrage over the killing of another black man, George Floyd, STOMP Out Bullying is committed to creating peaceful communities.



“Our mission has always been to educate kids and teens about discrimination, racism and hatred so they don’t live in fear of the different cultures that make up our world,” said Ross Ellis, CEO and Founder of STOMP Out Bullying. “Actions speak louder than words and we must continue to bring awareness to this topic by taking action.”



Peace must replace this violence going on in the nation. STOMP Out Bullying requests law enforcement and civilians to have productive conversations about how to live as one. “In addition to taking a knee everyday at 1 pm, if you see a police officer take a knee please take a knee with them while you shout, ‘take a knee’ to make some noise.”



Please post your pictures on social media and feel free to tag @theofficialstompoutbullying on Instagram,



About STOMP Out Bullying

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse; educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism, and hatred; and deters violence in schools, online, and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion, and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying as well as educating kids and teens in schools and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns. Learn more at



STOMP Out Bullying Media Contact: Erin Cohen, New York, NY, June 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, STOMP Out Bullying announces the #takeaknee campaign which will take place daily at 1:00 pm (EST). The leading nonprofit has always been dedicated to reducing and preventing discrimination, racism and hatred. Now, more than ever, the public must work to “End The Hate and Change The Culture.”STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion, and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying as well as educate kids and teens in schools and online. During this time when the country is filled with anger and outrage over the killing of another black man, George Floyd, STOMP Out Bullying is committed to creating peaceful communities.“Our mission has always been to educate kids and teens about discrimination, racism and hatred so they don’t live in fear of the different cultures that make up our world,” said Ross Ellis, CEO and Founder of STOMP Out Bullying. “Actions speak louder than words and we must continue to bring awareness to this topic by taking action.”Peace must replace this violence going on in the nation. STOMP Out Bullying requests law enforcement and civilians to have productive conversations about how to live as one. “In addition to taking a knee everyday at 1 pm, if you see a police officer take a knee please take a knee with them while you shout, ‘take a knee’ to make some noise.”Please post your pictures on social media and feel free to tag @theofficialstompoutbullying on Instagram, @STOMPOutBullying on Twitter and / or tag the STOMP Out Bullying Facebook page.About STOMP Out BullyingCreated in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse; educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism, and hatred; and deters violence in schools, online, and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion, and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying as well as educating kids and teens in schools and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns. Learn more at stompoutbullying.org STOMP Out Bullying Media Contact: Erin Cohen, mediarelations@stompoutbullying.org