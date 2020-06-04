ESG Investor Collaborations Growth Accelerates Sending a Strong Message to Companies in 2020 & Beyond

Link to Leaders Arena's 2020 Investor Collaborations Study:

https://www.leadersarena.global/esg-investor-collaboration



About Leaders Arena

Leaders Arena is a global independent ESG advisory firm with offices in the UK and US. It offers over 30+ years of direct Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Investor Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) experience to help companies and private equity firms scale up their ESG strategy and communications.



Media enquires:

Europe & APAC

Miguel Santisteve, CEO

miguel@leadersarena.global

US & Canada



Heather Keough, Senior ESG Consultant

heather@leadersarena.global London, United Kingdom, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leaders Arena ESG Advisory Services has released its second ESG investor collaborations study which uncovers key emerging engagement themes. Companies can leverage these insights to anticipate investor demands and improve ESG communication.The study looks at 37 investor collaborations with minimum investor assets under management (AuM) of $1 trillion that have a global reach. It finds that investor collaborations continue to grow at a brisk pace, with a nearly 75% increase in collective investor AUM supporting ESG collaborations since 2018. Key growth factors include the growing number and size of investors supporting existing collaborations – including high-profile investors such as BlackRock – and the number of new initiatives being launched.Furthermore, since 2018 the growth in collaborations with a social focus outpaced the growth in environmental and governance initiatives. Of the eight new collaborations formed since 2018, six were created to influence corporate behaviour on social topics including COVID-19 and the 2019 Brazil tailings dam disaster.Investor collaborations provide a significant platform for communicating investor priorities and help to facilitate investor-company dialogue on ESG matters.“As these initiatives grow in number and size, it can be difficult for companies to keep up to date with developments. The study’s findings will help companies adapt more quickly to these emerging trends, prioritise time and resources and improve their overall ESG communication with investors,” says Miguel Santisteve, Leaders Arena’s CEO.Link to Leaders Arena's 2020 Investor Collaborations Study:About Leaders ArenaLeaders Arena is a global independent ESG advisory firm with offices in the UK and US. It offers over 30+ years of direct Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Investor Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) experience to help companies and private equity firms scale up their ESG strategy and communications.Media enquires:Europe & APACMiguel Santisteve, CEOmiguel@leadersarena.globalUS & CanadaHeather Keough, Senior ESG Consultantheather@leadersarena.global