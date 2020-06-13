Gifts to Capture “Life Reflections” by Essentialgifting

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
High Point, NC, June 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- We have spent time away from friends and loved ones and have had to find new ways to celebrate special occasions, wonderful achievements and the constant acknowledgement of making sure people we care about are doing ok. The July/August release of the Giftspiration gift guide by Essentialgifting encourages “Life Reflections,” simply surrounding yourself with prized self-taken photography of loved ones, friends and/or beautiful art images.

Gift-giving picture frames using digital photography for home décor offer life-long memories well-received for Birthdays and gifts to communicate “Thinking of You” inspired by the love of family and friends leave a heartfelt and warm appreciation by the recipient. At Essentialgifting, gifts of personalization are often packaged with a distinct item well loved by the recipient.

When gifting picture frames, it is important that the gifter has an awareness of framing style of the gift recipient, for example if they use a custom framing approach or do they have their own unique framing style; preference for the type of frames (metal or wood) or displaying a uniform finish throughout their space such as (acrylic, black, silver, antique gold, etc.) states Donna Flack, Gift Stylist/Owner at Essentialgifting.

Events and occasions will change dramatically for gift-giving as we navigate new transitions in our lives. At Essentialgifting the recipient and customer are given dual focus for the ultimate gifting experience. Gifts are created using a personal touch, the giver is an important part of the ideas and inspiration.

Content featured in July/August Giftspiration:

-- Life Reflections:
- Capturing photo memories
- Digital to Tabletop with Picture Frames
- Birthday Acknowledgments
- The Graduate
- Simply missing and thinking of you

For more information on Essentialgifting or bi-monthly Giftspiration Gift Guides visit Essentialgifting-Giftspiration

About Essentialgifting, A premier online gift shop specialized in gift personalization, creating inspiring and stylish gift solutions for lifestyles, all occasions and events delivering the ultimate gift experience. Essentialgifting based in the triad area of Greensboro/High Point North Carolina home of the International Home Furnishings market. Donna Flack, the owner of Essentialgifting transitioned from a professional marketing career in home decorative hardware to a life-long passion around the generosity of gifting. Shoppers can find gift ideas and inspiration through the website “Gift Gallery” or bi-monthly Giftspiration gift guide. Essentialgifting is truly inspired by the gift-giver and their recipient.

