Press Releases Idealump Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Idealump Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: 01Familia Ltd. & Idealump Inc. to Sell the Digital Products of Japanese Female Talent Group Called "01FAMILIA EXPRESS"





On this EC site, the photo albums and videos of models, actresses, and cosplayers from 01Familia are available in a digital format.



Name of the e-commerce site: 01FAMILIA EXPRESS

URL:



This e-commerce site aims to ultimately deliver Japanese entertainment and subculture, centering on the promotion of talent contents that have portrait rights and copyrights.



01FAMILIA EXPRESS is available in English. This was done to correspond to growing demand from international markets. The site kicks off as a pilot case to test such markets. Eventually, it aims to collaborate with Japanese companies that have various content that want to supply their content to the overseas market.



In Japan, the media and environment has provided great sub cultural content such as anime, manga, etc. However, the initiative of selling this content to international markets has been scarce, even though there has been growing demand for them. Hence, 01FAMILIA EXPRESS is looking to take initiative in this segment.



The goal of 01FAMILIA EXPRESS is to entertain users with Japanese digital products and gain the knowledge of international marketing that can be shared with companies with a similar mindset.



Company Profile/Contact Information



Trade name: 01Familia, Ltd.

Officer in charge: Managing Director, Kotaro Inomata

Location: Stoke Shinjuku Bldg. 2F, 6-12-7 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023

Established: June 2017



Business:

- Entertainment production, model production management

- Cultivation and management of entertainment talent, musicians, athletes, instructors and video engineers.

- Planning and production of various events and their contracting or consignment and entertainment.

- Planning, production, sales and import/export of recording programs such as radio/TV broadcast programs and movies, video software, record masters, recording tapes, compact discs, etc.

- Acquisition, management and use of copyrights or adjacent rights to writing related to the above

- Advertising agency

- Planning of character products (with portraits, signatures, nicknames, etc. of persons with unique characteristics) and management and use of their copyrights, design rights, and trademark rights

- All operations incidental to the above



Capital: 12.84 million yen

URL: https://01familia.co.jp/

Tel.: 03-6869-8021

Mail: info@01familiaec.com



Regarding the e-commerce website:



Trade name: Idealump Inc.

Representative: Hidefumi Miyahara

Location: 4F, Jingumae Asama Building, 6-18-13 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001

Established: August 2008

Business: Web solution, Web service planning, development

URL: https://idealump.com/

Tel.: 03-6434-5357

Mail: info@idealump.com Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 01Familia Ltd. (Shinjuku, Tokyo, Yoshimi Hasegawa) and Idealump Inc. (Shibuya, Tokyo, Hidefumi Miyahara) have jointly announced today the launch of digital products e-commerce site, “01FAMILIA EXPRESS.”On this EC site, the photo albums and videos of models, actresses, and cosplayers from 01Familia are available in a digital format.Name of the e-commerce site: 01FAMILIA EXPRESSURL: https://01familiaec.com This e-commerce site aims to ultimately deliver Japanese entertainment and subculture, centering on the promotion of talent contents that have portrait rights and copyrights.01FAMILIA EXPRESS is available in English. This was done to correspond to growing demand from international markets. The site kicks off as a pilot case to test such markets. Eventually, it aims to collaborate with Japanese companies that have various content that want to supply their content to the overseas market.In Japan, the media and environment has provided great sub cultural content such as anime, manga, etc. However, the initiative of selling this content to international markets has been scarce, even though there has been growing demand for them. Hence, 01FAMILIA EXPRESS is looking to take initiative in this segment.The goal of 01FAMILIA EXPRESS is to entertain users with Japanese digital products and gain the knowledge of international marketing that can be shared with companies with a similar mindset.Company Profile/Contact InformationTrade name: 01Familia, Ltd.Officer in charge: Managing Director, Kotaro InomataLocation: Stoke Shinjuku Bldg. 2F, 6-12-7 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023Established: June 2017Business:- Entertainment production, model production management- Cultivation and management of entertainment talent, musicians, athletes, instructors and video engineers.- Planning and production of various events and their contracting or consignment and entertainment.- Planning, production, sales and import/export of recording programs such as radio/TV broadcast programs and movies, video software, record masters, recording tapes, compact discs, etc.- Acquisition, management and use of copyrights or adjacent rights to writing related to the above- Advertising agency- Planning of character products (with portraits, signatures, nicknames, etc. of persons with unique characteristics) and management and use of their copyrights, design rights, and trademark rights- All operations incidental to the aboveCapital: 12.84 million yenURL: https://01familia.co.jp/Tel.: 03-6869-8021Mail: info@01familiaec.comRegarding the e-commerce website:Trade name: Idealump Inc.Representative: Hidefumi MiyaharaLocation: 4F, Jingumae Asama Building, 6-18-13 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001Established: August 2008Business: Web solution, Web service planning, developmentURL: https://idealump.com/Tel.: 03-6434-5357Mail: info@idealump.com Contact Information Idealump Inc.

Yutaro Minami

81364345357



https://idealump.com

Attached Files

01Familia Express Filename: PR01familiaexpress.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Idealump Inc.