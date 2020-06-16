Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OpenJaw Technologies Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from OpenJaw Technologies: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: ANA Goes Live with Direct Booking for International Markets Using OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform

ANA becomes first in Japan to obtain IATA’s New Distribution Capability Level 3 certification using OpenJaw t-Retail NDC platform. Go-Live for International Markets while the whole team of OpenJaw worked remotely due to COVID-19.





OpenJaw Technologies, CEO, Kieron Branagan said: “ANA selected OpenJaw Technologies to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC) platform last year. Both ANA and OpenJaw have been working very hard to allow ANA to connect with multiple distribution partners, more variety of the offer such as ancillary services, and provide consumers with a consistent retailing experience.”



Mr. Branagan continued: “I am particularly proud that this NDC Go-Live has been delivered while the whole project team has been working remotely. OpenJaw made the decision for its team to work remotely a number of weeks ago due to COVID-19. Working in collaboration with the team at ANA, the OpenJaw team went live seamless last week for the Japanese market. This week, the Go-Live was for ANA’s international markets – a huge undertaking for all concerned – and, even more impressive that it was all done through a team working remotely. My congratulations to ANA and the team at OpenJaw Technologies.”



“ANA continually strives to improve the travel experience for its passengers from start to finish, and work on the NDC platform dates back to April 2019,” said Mitsuo Tomita, Senior Vice President of ANA. “We are excited to become the first airline in Japan to offer our passengers an NDC platform that will allow for a seamless travel experience created using OpenJaw’s t-Retail NDC Platform. The full integration of these capabilities will ultimately help to improve ANA’s overall level of service and hospitality.”



Since April 2019, ANA has been working with OpenJaw to create a New Distribution Capability NDC platform with the goal of making the booking process more efficient. OpenJaw worked with Skyscanner to deliver the integration with Skyscanner’s Direct Booking platform. This Go-Live makes ANA the first airline in Japan to obtain IATA’s NDC Level 3 certification, and enables passengers to research, choose and immediately book itineraries within Skyscanner’s website or app without having to re-direct to ANA’s website.



With the ANA NDC platform, ANA is setting the standard for convenience while also delivering wider opportunities for passengers to purchase a range of services via a single platform.



About ANA

Following the “Inspiration of Japan” high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation seven years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as “Airline of the Year” three times in the past 10 years – 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.



ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 77 international routes and 118 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.



ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.



In addition to the full service and award-winning record of ANA, the ANA Group’s subsidiary Peach Aviation Limited is the leading LCC in Japan, and has expanded following the integration of Vanilla Air Inc. in late 2019. The ANA Group carried 54.4 million passengers in FY2018, has approximately 43,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.



For more information, please refer to the following link:

https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/



Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, Tel. +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp Dublin, Ireland, June 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and only 5-Star airline for seven consecutive years, and OpenJaw Technologies announced today the Go-Live for international markets for its direct bookings using the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC platform with the goal of making the booking process for ANA customer more efficient.OpenJaw Technologies, CEO, Kieron Branagan said: “ANA selected OpenJaw Technologies to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC) platform last year. Both ANA and OpenJaw have been working very hard to allow ANA to connect with multiple distribution partners, more variety of the offer such as ancillary services, and provide consumers with a consistent retailing experience.”Mr. Branagan continued: “I am particularly proud that this NDC Go-Live has been delivered while the whole project team has been working remotely. OpenJaw made the decision for its team to work remotely a number of weeks ago due to COVID-19. Working in collaboration with the team at ANA, the OpenJaw team went live seamless last week for the Japanese market. This week, the Go-Live was for ANA’s international markets – a huge undertaking for all concerned – and, even more impressive that it was all done through a team working remotely. My congratulations to ANA and the team at OpenJaw Technologies.”“ANA continually strives to improve the travel experience for its passengers from start to finish, and work on the NDC platform dates back to April 2019,” said Mitsuo Tomita, Senior Vice President of ANA. “We are excited to become the first airline in Japan to offer our passengers an NDC platform that will allow for a seamless travel experience created using OpenJaw’s t-Retail NDC Platform. The full integration of these capabilities will ultimately help to improve ANA’s overall level of service and hospitality.”Since April 2019, ANA has been working with OpenJaw to create a New Distribution Capability NDC platform with the goal of making the booking process more efficient. OpenJaw worked with Skyscanner to deliver the integration with Skyscanner’s Direct Booking platform. This Go-Live makes ANA the first airline in Japan to obtain IATA’s NDC Level 3 certification, and enables passengers to research, choose and immediately book itineraries within Skyscanner’s website or app without having to re-direct to ANA’s website.With the ANA NDC platform, ANA is setting the standard for convenience while also delivering wider opportunities for passengers to purchase a range of services via a single platform.About ANAFollowing the “Inspiration of Japan” high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation seven years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as “Airline of the Year” three times in the past 10 years – 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 77 international routes and 118 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.In addition to the full service and award-winning record of ANA, the ANA Group’s subsidiary Peach Aviation Limited is the leading LCC in Japan, and has expanded following the integration of Vanilla Air Inc. in late 2019. The ANA Group carried 54.4 million passengers in FY2018, has approximately 43,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.For more information, please refer to the following link:https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, Tel. +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp Contact Information OpenJaw Technologies

Luke Keogh

+353 1 525 7100



openjawtech.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from OpenJaw Technologies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend