Press Releases Flynt Management Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Flynt Management Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: 400 Jobs Heading to Los Angeles as Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino Announces the Need for Full and Part-Time Workers

Part of the HUSTLER® empire built by Larry Flynt, the Los Angeles casino prepares for a grand reopening in late summer 2020 with hiring to begin immediately.





“With so many people out of work and who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 virus, we are fortunate that we can offer a large number of positions, bring a new team aboard, and give people some security at a time when it is needed most. We look forward to making more announcements regarding our grand reopening in the coming weeks,” said Larry Flynt, owner.



The company will start the initial wave of hiring for approximately 200 positions with an additional 200 jobs to be phased in through the fall. Full-time and part-time positions are available, with excellent benefits and competitive wages across all shifts. The first wave of hirees will be for management and supervisory positions with dealers, line staff, and the back of the house to follow. Those interested in learning more or wishing to apply can do so directly on the casino’s website.



The COVID-19 virus and the need for social distancing have changed how the company will handle the hiring process - all applications for the first time will be taken via their website with phone and virtual interviews to follow. When the state eases restrictions regarding lock-downs, the company will work with the city of Gardena to ensure it is following all guidelines concerning in-person interviews and the training for those hired.



About Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino

Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino, located in Gardena, California, just 15 minutes south of downtown Los Angeles, features a wide variety of live-action table games and is open 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. The casino operates 60 classic table games, including Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, Mississippi Stud Poker, Big O (Omaha Poker), Pai Gow Poker, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’Em, and Pia Gow Tiles. The 50,000 square foot facility boasts a classic Monte-Carlo flair décor, luxurious private gaming rooms, high stakes action, comfortable ambiance, friendly staff, skilled dealers, engaging promotions, and a variety of tournaments along with excellent food & beverage service. Bailey’s Bar & Grill, the casino’s signature restaurant, offers a seated dining experience and a full-service bar. Larry’s Snack Bar provides easy grab-and-go selections, and tableside service allows players to stay in the game with an extensive menu delivered directly to their seat, 24/7. The building was established in 1940 as the Western Club and became known as Normandie Casino in 1947. Larry Flynt, Publisher and President of Larry Flynt Publications, acquired the property in June 2016 and invested over $5 million on renovations before reopening the casino in July 2018 under its new name.



For more information, please visit our website Beverly Hills, CA, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino has announced the need to fill over 400 positions at their casino in Gardena, California, located at 1045 Rosecrans Ave., with hiring to begin immediately. The casino has been closed since July 2019 and has plans for a grand reopening this summer with additional details to follow.“With so many people out of work and who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 virus, we are fortunate that we can offer a large number of positions, bring a new team aboard, and give people some security at a time when it is needed most. We look forward to making more announcements regarding our grand reopening in the coming weeks,” said Larry Flynt, owner.The company will start the initial wave of hiring for approximately 200 positions with an additional 200 jobs to be phased in through the fall. Full-time and part-time positions are available, with excellent benefits and competitive wages across all shifts. The first wave of hirees will be for management and supervisory positions with dealers, line staff, and the back of the house to follow. Those interested in learning more or wishing to apply can do so directly on the casino’s website.The COVID-19 virus and the need for social distancing have changed how the company will handle the hiring process - all applications for the first time will be taken via their website with phone and virtual interviews to follow. When the state eases restrictions regarding lock-downs, the company will work with the city of Gardena to ensure it is following all guidelines concerning in-person interviews and the training for those hired.About Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady CasinoLarry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino, located in Gardena, California, just 15 minutes south of downtown Los Angeles, features a wide variety of live-action table games and is open 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. The casino operates 60 classic table games, including Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, Mississippi Stud Poker, Big O (Omaha Poker), Pai Gow Poker, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’Em, and Pia Gow Tiles. The 50,000 square foot facility boasts a classic Monte-Carlo flair décor, luxurious private gaming rooms, high stakes action, comfortable ambiance, friendly staff, skilled dealers, engaging promotions, and a variety of tournaments along with excellent food & beverage service. Bailey’s Bar & Grill, the casino’s signature restaurant, offers a seated dining experience and a full-service bar. Larry’s Snack Bar provides easy grab-and-go selections, and tableside service allows players to stay in the game with an extensive menu delivered directly to their seat, 24/7. The building was established in 1940 as the Western Club and became known as Normandie Casino in 1947. Larry Flynt, Publisher and President of Larry Flynt Publications, acquired the property in June 2016 and invested over $5 million on renovations before reopening the casino in July 2018 under its new name.For more information, please visit our website LuckyLadyLA.com Contact Information Flynt Management Group, LLC

Minda Gowen

323-655-6942



Attached Files

LFLLC Logo Filename: LlLogocopy.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Flynt Management Group