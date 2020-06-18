RSA Assists Main Street USA Businesses Reopen in Partnership with Canon USA

RSA announces its Printer Package Program (PPP) in conjunction with Canon USA. Main Street Businesses can purchase an RSA Printer Package Bundle including Canon IPF printer, PosterArtist software and 2 rolls of starter media to create their own COVID-19 social distance and hygiene signage for their business. With complete customization capability, businesses can promote their products and services and safe customer and employee experience at the same time. Let's Get Back to Work.





As the leading channel partner for Canon imagePROGRAF large format printers, RSA member companies can now provide Canon customers with customized templates to print COVID-19 signage and posters as currently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), using the PosterArtist/PosterArtist Lite software.



Customers will have the flexibility to personalize and size the templates for a variety of COVID-19 related signage including social distancing posters, floor graphics, outdoor signage and more. The template program is available to customers with the following Canon printers: select imageRUNNER ADVANCE, imageCLASS, imagePRESS, PIXMA devices, and imagePROGRAF printers.



"Any main street business requiring ongoing messaging throughout the pandemic can purchase the Printer Package from their nearest RSA member company," says RSA Executive Director, Kevin Howes. "The Package includes a Canon IPF wide format printer, PosterArtist Lite, and two rolls of media to start your back to work messaging immediately." With the RSA, you are supported by a national network of Canon IPF resellers who can offer installation and training with your purchase. The best part of this RSA offering is that customers can self-install the package if they aren’t comfortable with onsite service at this time.



Formed in 2001, the Reprographic Services Association (RSA) is a North American network of 79 companies with more than 200 locations. Serving the Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sectors, the RSA affiliated companies provide a wide variety of print, equipment and digital technology solutions. As independently owned and operated businesses, RSA affiliates represent the true embodiment of an entrepreneurial enterprise with a cooperative spirit.



For more information about the RSA, visit



Media Contact:

Kevin Howes

303.428.0479

Kevinh@rsaorg.com Denver, CO, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) expands its commitment in helping Main Street US businesses along with AEC customers in getting back to business. In addition to providing businesses with COVID-19 signage through their 200+ outlets, the RSA announces its Printer Package Program (PPP) in conjunction with Canon USA.As the leading channel partner for Canon imagePROGRAF large format printers, RSA member companies can now provide Canon customers with customized templates to print COVID-19 signage and posters as currently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), using the PosterArtist/PosterArtist Lite software.Customers will have the flexibility to personalize and size the templates for a variety of COVID-19 related signage including social distancing posters, floor graphics, outdoor signage and more. The template program is available to customers with the following Canon printers: select imageRUNNER ADVANCE, imageCLASS, imagePRESS, PIXMA devices, and imagePROGRAF printers."Any main street business requiring ongoing messaging throughout the pandemic can purchase the Printer Package from their nearest RSA member company," says RSA Executive Director, Kevin Howes. "The Package includes a Canon IPF wide format printer, PosterArtist Lite, and two rolls of media to start your back to work messaging immediately." With the RSA, you are supported by a national network of Canon IPF resellers who can offer installation and training with your purchase. The best part of this RSA offering is that customers can self-install the package if they aren’t comfortable with onsite service at this time.Formed in 2001, the Reprographic Services Association (RSA) is a North American network of 79 companies with more than 200 locations. Serving the Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sectors, the RSA affiliated companies provide a wide variety of print, equipment and digital technology solutions. As independently owned and operated businesses, RSA affiliates represent the true embodiment of an entrepreneurial enterprise with a cooperative spirit.For more information about the RSA, visit www.rsaorg.com Media Contact:Kevin Howes303.428.0479Kevinh@rsaorg.com