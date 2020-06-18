PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Reprographic Services Association

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Reprographic Services Association: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

RSA Assists Main Street USA Businesses Reopen in Partnership with Canon USA


RSA announces its Printer Package Program (PPP) in conjunction with Canon USA. Main Street Businesses can purchase an RSA Printer Package Bundle including Canon IPF printer, PosterArtist software and 2 rolls of starter media to create their own COVID-19 social distance and hygiene signage for their business. With complete customization capability, businesses can promote their products and services and safe customer and employee experience at the same time. Let's Get Back to Work.

RSA Assists Main Street USA Businesses Reopen in Partnership with Canon USA
Denver, CO, June 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) expands its commitment in helping Main Street US businesses along with AEC customers in getting back to business. In addition to providing businesses with COVID-19 signage through their 200+ outlets, the RSA announces its Printer Package Program (PPP) in conjunction with Canon USA.

As the leading channel partner for Canon imagePROGRAF large format printers, RSA member companies can now provide Canon customers with customized templates to print COVID-19 signage and posters as currently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), using the PosterArtist/PosterArtist Lite software.

Customers will have the flexibility to personalize and size the templates for a variety of COVID-19 related signage including social distancing posters, floor graphics, outdoor signage and more. The template program is available to customers with the following Canon printers: select imageRUNNER ADVANCE, imageCLASS, imagePRESS, PIXMA devices, and imagePROGRAF printers.

"Any main street business requiring ongoing messaging throughout the pandemic can purchase the Printer Package from their nearest RSA member company," says RSA Executive Director, Kevin Howes. "The Package includes a Canon IPF wide format printer, PosterArtist Lite, and two rolls of media to start your back to work messaging immediately." With the RSA, you are supported by a national network of Canon IPF resellers who can offer installation and training with your purchase. The best part of this RSA offering is that customers can self-install the package if they aren’t comfortable with onsite service at this time.

Formed in 2001, the Reprographic Services Association (RSA) is a North American network of 79 companies with more than 200 locations. Serving the Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sectors, the RSA affiliated companies provide a wide variety of print, equipment and digital technology solutions. As independently owned and operated businesses, RSA affiliates represent the true embodiment of an entrepreneurial enterprise with a cooperative spirit.

For more information about the RSA, visit www.rsaorg.com.

Media Contact:
Kevin Howes
303.428.0479
Kevinh@rsaorg.com
Contact Information
RSA Corporation
Kevin Howes
303-428-0479
Contact
rsaorg.com
Attached Files
RSA Canon COVID-19 Printer Package
Word version of press release
Filename: RSACanonCovid19PrinterPackage.docx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Reprographic Services Association
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help