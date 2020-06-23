FuseBox One Rolls Out Exciting New Alliance Referral Partnership Program





Email: info@fuseboxone.com Des Moines, IA, June 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FuseBox One has unveiled a new way to give back to the company’s strategic partners. Dubbed the Alliance Referral Partnership , this program rewards partners whose referrals ultimately enroll in the FuseBox One Automated Marketing Platform.“We’re pretty excited about the Alliance Referral Partnership program,” explained Cole Scott, President of FuseBox One. “It’s a unique solution to the age-old question of sourcing warm leads and rewarding partners.”The plan offers referral partners significant rewards. Chief among these is a 5% share of the funds received to design and implement the program for each referral. For instance, if a partner refers a business, which then becomes a FuseBox One Automated Marketing Platform customer with a $50,000 build cost, the referrer would receive 5% of that total, or $2,500.It is also important to note that Marketing Resource Center build costs can range from as low as $10,000 to as much as $100,000 depending on project specifics. FuseBox One cites $50,000 as an average cost, but there is potential for each referral to earn partners a significant share of the profits.“Our Automated Marketing Platform is a turnkey solution that can work for any organization,” Dave Rittman, VP of Sales said. “It’s a vital step in creating a stronger relationship between marketing and sales, and the key to creating a scalable, growth-focused business.” The platform offers critical advantages to both SMBs and enterprise-level organizations, including:· Brand/asset alignment· The ability to manage content across an entire organization· Access to high-quality commercial printing solutions· Full-service, professional fulfillment· Performance-focused wearables and promotional productsTo learn more information about FuseBox One’s new Alliance Referral Partnership, or the company’s range of services, visit https://www.fuseboxone.com About FuseBox One: FuseBox One is a premier marketing operations and marketing resource management company. The company’s software, service, and distribution build a stronger marketing and sales relationship. With a strong vision for how a marketing department can grow and position itself for the future, clients receive marketing operations support that will drive sales enablement. FuseBox One delivers turnkey operational solutions for brand and legal compliant companies looking to boost sales, streamline processes, speed up time to market, measure campaign effectiveness, and reduce costs of operation.Contact:Name: FuseBox OnePhone: 888-571-3358Web Address: https://fuseboxone.com Email: info@fuseboxone.com